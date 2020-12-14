Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Violent protesters demand Antifa rioters to be released from jail

The protesters were arrested at a weekend rally in Washington

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Marine One flies over crowd of Trump supporters Video

Marine One flies over crowd of Trump supporters

President’s helicopter makes appearance above rally of his supporters in Washington, D.C.; reaction from My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

A group of violent protesters on Monday gathered outside a Washington jail to demand that Antifa rioters, who were arrested at a weekend rally in the capital, to be released from jail.

A video shared online showed police spraying what appears to be pepper spray at protesters gathered outside the entrance to a jail. 

"All Out DC," a group that describes itself as a "collective of DC antifascist activists" announced on Twitter a show of support for the jailed protesters scheduled for Tuesday at noon. 

The scuffle comes after chaos erupted in Washington on Saturday night, hours after two pro-Trump rallies ended. Groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists clashed under cover of darkness, with police repeatedly forcing them apart amid reports of brawls and stabbings. 

At least four stabbings occurred near a bar that served as a gathering spot for the Proud Boys. The victims were hospitalized, possibly with life-threatening injuries, a D.C. Fire Department spokesman told the Washington Post. 

It wasn't immediately clear which groups the attackers and victims were affiliated with. 23 others were arrested. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
