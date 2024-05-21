Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Vince Fong advances in special election runoff to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Trump endorsed Assemblyman Vince Fong earlier this year

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Kevin McCarthy gives farewell speech to Congress Video

Kevin McCarthy gives farewell speech to Congress

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's final address on 'Special Report.'

California voters voted to advance Republican State Assemblyman Vince Fong during Tuesday's special election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last year. 

Fong, a former McCarthy aide endorsed by both McCarthy and former President Trump, faced off with Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux as polls closed on Tuesday night. 

Because both candidates are Republicans, the GOP will hold 218 seats, compared to the Democrats' 213, factoring in four vacancies. In California's jungle primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election. 

Fong, who also earned the most votes in March's primary election, will serve out the rest of McCarthy's term until he battles against Boudreaux again in November in the general election.

TRUMP ENDORSES EX-KEVIN MCCARTHY AIDE VINCE FONG TO FILL VACANT SEAT AS HIS FORMER AIDES BACK FONG’S OPPONENT

Assemblymember Vince Fong (right) advanced in Californias special runoff election on Tuesday, beating out Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux (left).

Assemblymember Vince Fong (right) advanced in California's special runoff election on Tuesday, beating out Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux (left).  (Carolyn Cole / ContributorMediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor/ )

Fong and Boudreaux advanced to Tuesday's runoff following a March special election where they emerged as the top two candidates in California's jungle primary system, with neither getting more than 50% of the vote to trigger a victor. By November, voters in the district will have voted for either candidate a total of three times.

McCarthy resigned from the House in December, three months after he was voted out of the speakership. 

The district, which cuts through the Central Valley farm belt, including parts of Bakersfield and Fresno, is the most strongly Republican House seat in heavily Democratic California. Trump largely carried CA-20 in 2020 and McCarthy represented the district from 2007 until his resignation in late 2023. In February, Trump called Fong "a true Republican."

Among Boudreaux's supporters are Ric Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence under Trump, and Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove, from Fong's hometown of Bakersfield.

TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE BOUDREAUX ON THE CARTEL STYLE HIT THAT KILLED SIX PEOPLE

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in uniform at news conference

Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux faced off against CA Assemblyman Vince Fong. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Trump's involvement in the race casts it as a litmus test for the former president's political relevance as he presumably gears up for a potential rematch against President Joe Biden in November.

"I am proud to join California’s Republican Congressional Delegation, and give Vince Fong my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Vince was one of only 6 Republicans in the State Assembly to stand with me, and reject the Second Impeachment Hoax. In Congress, Vince will work with me to Grow the Economy, Lower your Taxes, Cut Burdensome Regulations, Champion American Energy, and Protect and Defend the Second Amendment, which is under siege by the Radical Left."

HOUSE VOTES TO REMOVE KEVIN MCCARTHY AS SPEAKER IN HISTORIC FIRST

Kevin McCarthy gestures with both hands

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in October. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, the House of Representatives voted to oust McCarthy, the first time in history the top leader of the lower chamber was booted from the job. 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics