POLITICS
Trump endorses ex-Kevin McCarthy aide Vince Fong to fill vacant seat as his former aides back Fong’s opponent
Trump acting DNI Richard Grenell and his deputy, Kash Patel, back Mike Boudreaux
Published
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the Biden administration's energy agenda, his ouster and how he plans on helping Republicans in the 2024 election on Sunday Night In America.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com