Video shows Dem candidate dodging Trump violence question as campaign issues response

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New Jersey Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett walked away from questions about political violence against President Donald Trump in a video circulating online, as a person with her repeatedly told the questioner to "get a life."

The video was shared by the Libs of TikTok account and shows a man approaching Bennett and asking whether she condemns attempts to harm the president. Bennett does not respond and continues walking as a woman accompanying her addresses the questioner.

"Excuse me, Mrs. Bennett, do you think that people should stop trying to kill the president?" the man is heard asking.

As he continues, the woman accompanying Bennett can be heard attempting to drown him out by singing.

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"Oh my God. Dude, get a life. Get a life, dude," the person says in the video.

Bennett is then seen walking away and heading toward a vehicle, partially obscured at times by a blue sign, as the questioning continues.

Bennett’s campaign told Fox News Digital that she "has and always will condemn political violence against President Trump."

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The campaign also pointed to a post Bennett shared on X on April 26.

"Last night’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was an act of political violence, and I condemn it unequivocally," Bennett wrote. "Political violence has no place in our democracy."

"I’m grateful to the Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers who responded with extraordinary courage, who acted immediately to neutralize the threat," she added. "Their bravery kept hundreds of people safe last night, and I’m relieved that everyone went home to their families."

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"My thoughts are with everyone who was at the dinner last night."

The Navy veteran and current member of the Air National Guard made news last year as a Democrat running for Congress who positioned herself as a moderate in a bid to unseat sitting Republican Thomas Kean Jr. in a pro-Trump district.

A Fox News Digital review of Bennett’s X account — created in July 2011 and converted from @BigRedBecks to @RebeccaForNJ07 — shows several deleted posts that appear to diverge from that "moderate" label, including praise for progressive Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"Love her," Bennett wrote in a now-deleted post about Warren in 2019.

Bennett also deleted posts praising former Vice President Kamala Harris after she was announced as then-former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

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During the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020, Bennett wrote in a now-deleted post that she agreed with a comment from former Obama campaign strategist David Plouffe calling for investigations into law enforcement responses.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.