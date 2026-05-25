Trump calls on Arab nations to sign Abraham Accords

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President Donald Trump is pressuring Muslim-majority nations to join the Abraham Accords if they want to participate in a developing Iran agreement, according to multiple reports.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements aimed at normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS DEAL WITH IRAN IS 'LARGELY NEGOTIATED'

Trump said Saturday that he urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Jordan to normalize relations with Israel during a phone call with regional leaders.

"I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

TRUMP SAYS MORE NATIONS LINING UP TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS AFTER KAZAKHSTAN

The president also said he planned to speak with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The UAE and Bahrain became the first two nations to sign the accords in 2020.

Trump also floated the idea that Iran could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords.

US MILITARY IS 'IRON SHIELD' PROTECTING AMERICAN BASES, LIVES FROM IRAN PROXIES: HEGSETH

"In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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U.S. and Israeli officials do not expect the UAE to move forward on the issue until after Israel’s elections in September.