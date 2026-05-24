Doug McCain, eldest son of John McCain, dead suddenly at 66

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Meghan McCain and her family are mourning the sudden death of her stepbrother, Douglas Shepp McCain, the eldest adopted son of late Sen. John McCain. He was 66.

Doug McCain died Wednesday, according to his funeral home obituary, which did not disclose the cause of sudden death.

"I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain's sudden passing," Meghan McCain wrote Sunday morning on X. "He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life."

"He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp."

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The McCain Institute also extended condolences to the family.

"We extend our condolences to the McCain family following the passing of Douglas 'Doug' Shepp McCain, the eldest son of John McCain," the institute wrote Saturday on X.

"A Navy pilot like his father, Doug will be remembered as a patriot and friend to the many alumni of Sen. McCain’s Institute, campaigns & Senate staff," the institute continued.

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Doug McCain was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida, and grew up in Jacksonville, where he surfed and played baseball and soccer. He graduated from Jacksonville Episcopal High School in 1977 before attending the University of Virginia, where he majored in systems engineering, joined Navy ROTC and met his future wife Ashley Jardine.

After graduating from UVA in 1982, McCain joined the Navy and spent six years flying A-6 Intruders. He later built a long career with American Airlines, where his family said he found work he loved, especially after becoming a captain.

Doug was John McCain's adopted son from the senator's first marriage to Carol Shepp McCain. John McCain, a Navy aviator who was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, later represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate and became the Republican presidential nominee in 2008. He died in 2018.

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"Doug could always be counted on to tell you what he knew and, more often than not, explain why he was right," his obituary read. "He secretly loved his 'World Book' nickname and hated that Google eventually put him out of business. He enjoyed golf and was very proud to hold the McCain family record of three holes-in-one.

"He was a loyal friend to many and cherished each and every friendship. He was a devoted son, a loving father to Caroline and Shepp, and most recently found great joy in being Teddy’s grandfather. Doug will be remembered for his generous heart, his loyal friendships, and his unwavering love for his family. He will be dearly missed by those close to him."

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He is survived by his wife of 40 years Ashley Jardine McCain, daughter Caroline McCain Hendrickson, son Douglas Shepp McCain Jr., and grandson Teddy. He is also survived by mother Carol Shepp McCain, brother Andy McCain, sister Sidney McCain, stepmother Cindy McCain, and stepsiblings Meghan, Jack, Jimmy and Bridget.

Private services will be held for the family. A memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia.