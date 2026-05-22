Retiring senator warns if Trump continues to do 'stupid things' it will kill GOP in November

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A Senate Republican warned that President Donald Trump's decisions were "killing our chances" for the GOP holding onto power in the Senate.

It’s another chapter in the ongoing breakdown of the relationship between Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Trump that started last year during Republicans’ push to pass the president’s "big, beautiful bill."

The latest episode on Friday came after Trump accused Tillis of being a "nitpicker" on Truth Social.

"When I told him that I would not, under any circumstances, endorse him for another run, too much work and drama (he couldn’t have won, anyway!), he immediately quit the race and publicly announced that he was going to ‘retire,’" Trump said.

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"I said, ‘Wow, great news, that was easy!’ The media said how brave he was to take me on, but he wasn’t brave, he was just the opposite - HE WAS A QUITTER," he continued. "Now he can have all the fun he wants for a few months, with some of his RINO friends, screwing the Republican Party."

Tillis has not shied away from being critical of the Trump administration since announcing his decision not to run for office again, and he has typically aimed his barbs at the president’s top advisors.

He did so again by blaming Trump’s nearly $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund on U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, pushing 50-year mortgages and the bipartisan Senate housing package on Housing Director Bill Pulte, the push to acquire private companies with taxpayer dollars on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and the spate of firings of top generals at the Pentagon — and "not holding Putin accountable for his systematic kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of Ukrainian civilians," on War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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"If opposing these things makes me a RINO, then I gladly accept that nickname," Tillis said on X. "We need Republicans to do well in November, but the stupid stuff is killing our chances!"

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital in a statement that Trump is "the unequivocal leader, best messenger, and unmatched motivator for the Republican Party, and he is committed to maintaining Republicans’ majority in Congress to continue delivering wins for the American people."

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"In just over one year, the President has made our country greater than ever before with the most secure border in American history, the largest middle-class tax cuts ever, and the lowest murder rate since 1900," Wales said. "President Trump will continue to draw a sharp contrast with his commonsense agenda and the radical Democrats in Congress who allowed millions of illegal aliens to flow through the border, unanimously opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts, and are soft-on-crime."

Still, many of those decisions have given Republicans across the spectrum of the Senate GOP heartburn, and most recently, the "anti-weaponization" fund derailed Congress’ effort to fund immigration operations across the country for the remainder of Trump’s term.

Tillis was one of several Republicans who blasted the fund created by the Department of Justice (DOJ) shortly after its announcement earlier this week and joined in a dogpile against acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday behind closed doors.

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Like several others, Tillis was concerned that the fund could be used by Jan. 6 rioters convicted of assaulting police officers.

"Imagine that," Tillis said earlier this week. "A fund that is set up to compensate people who assaulted Capitol Police officers and other responding agencies, right? People that had pled guilty to physical acts against the president may actually be able to get compensated. How absurd does that sound coming out of my mouth?"