Dr. Janette Nesheiwat takes new role at Walter Reed treating Havana Syndrome: 'A profound honor'

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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat has taken on a new role working at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center caring for members of the U.S. military and veterans, a job she says is a "profound honor."

Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor who was previously nominated for U.S. surgeon general, told Fox News Digital she is specifically treating government and military personnel suffering with anomalous health incidents — also known as Havana Syndrome.

Nesheiwat told Fox News Digital she is helping to manage care for patients including intelligence officials, diplomats and military members and their families who are suffering with complex neurological and vestibular symptoms.

Havana Syndrome is often described as unexplained neurological symptoms suffered by U.S. officials and their families overseas. Officials have suggested the symptoms could be caused by a hostile foreign actor using weapons, but the direct cause is currently under investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies and congressional committees. A definitive conclusion has not yet been reached.

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"It’s a profound honor to care for our nation’s soldiers and veterans at Walter Reed and the VA; many returning from the front lines with traumatic brain injuries, blast exposures and complex neurological symptoms," Nesheiwat told Fox News Digital.

Nesheiwat told Fox News Digital that it is the mission of Walter Reed and the VA to "provide comprehensive, compassionate, evidence-based care that helps patients heal, recover function, and return to the highest level of wellness possible."

"It is an honor being part of a team dedicated to helping our brave service men and women heal and regain hope after sacrificing so much for our great country," Nesheiwat told Fox News Digital.

Nesheiwat told Fox News Digital that "service and sacrifice run deep in my family."

"Several members of my family are veterans of the Korean War, the Afghanistan War and Iraq War," she said. "Their example, along with many others, gave me a deep respect for our military and makes caring for soldiers and veterans at Walter Reed and in the emergency room especially meaningful this Memorial Day weekend."

Nesheiwat, a double-board certified physician in both family medicine and urgent care medicine, also volunteers in the emergency room at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Nesheiwat graduated from both the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and the family medicine residency program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she was selected to serve as chief resident.

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Nesheiwat, a daughter of Jordanian immigrants, led frontline medical teams during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, along with her past work managing public health responses during flu epidemics, the opioid crisis, the monkeypox outbreak and other major health challenges.

She also was named the first female medical director for CityMD in Manhattan — one of America’s largest urgent care systems.

Nesheiwat was previously nominated to serve as U.S. Surgeon General. Her nomination was withdrawn amid a difference in ideology on her pro-vaccine stance.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Nesheiwat has initiated legal action against media outlets that have mischaracterized her background.

Upon the withdrawal of her nomination, Nesheiwat said she was "looking forward" to continuing to support Trump while working closely with the Trump administration "in a senior policy role."

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"My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn't changed," Nesheiwat said at the time.

She is the sister-in-law of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz.

Casey Means was nominated to serve as U.S. Surgeon General after Nesheiwat's nomination was withdrawn. Means' nomination was recently withdrawn, and Trump instead nominated now-former Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier.