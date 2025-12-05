Vance acknowledges voters 'impatient' on affordability, rejects 'totally bulls--- narrative'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance indicated in a new interview that American voters are "impatient" for more improvement in prices and the economy.

"I think the president certainly understands that prices got way too high," Vance told NBC News. "But I think what the president’s saying is the idea that, 11 months into the administration, that we could solve all of the affordability problems created by Democrats — I mean, that’s the hoax. The hoax is the idea that it’s our fault and not the Democrats’ fault. And I do think that’s a totally bulls--- narrative."

"I think the voters will ultimately have to make that choice," Vance said in an interview with the outlet. "I certainly see some of the polling that you’ve seen. But I think that the reason why we have elections every two years and not every year, at least for Congress, thank God, is you’ve got to give a little bit of time for this stuff to work."



VANCE, TRUMP UNLEASH ON DEMOCRATS' AFFORDABILITY ‘SCAM’: ‘FIXING WHAT [THEY'VE] BROKEN'

"I think I would certainly say voters are impatient. I think voters have every right to be impatient," the vice president noted. "We are impatient, too, and we’re going to see if what we do and what we think we have to do converges with what the voters think we should be doing."

"We’ll find that out in about a year," he noted. "And we’re just going to keep on working as hard as we can until then."

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump described Democrats' talk about affordability as a "fake narrative."

"They just say the word," he continued. "It doesn't mean anything to anybody."

"I inherited the worst inflation in history. There was no affordability, nobody could afford anything. The prices were massively high," he said.

TRUMP TORCHES DEMS' ‘FAKE AFFORDABILITY’ PITCH – BUT GOP PANIC IN DEEP RED STATE HINTS VOTERS AREN'T BUYING IT

Vance asserted during the Cabinet meeting, "If you look at every affordability crisis that's confronting the American people today, it is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden and congressional Democrats."

A Fox News poll of registered voters conducted in mid-November found that Trump was underwater on his handling of the economy, with 61% disapproval versus just 38% approval — the survey had a ± 3 percentage point margin of error for results based on the full sample.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's office to request additional comment from the vice president, but no comment was provided.

Americans will head to the polls next year during the 2026 midterm elections. Key political contests that will determine whether Republicans maintain the majority in the House and Senate during Trump's final two years in office.