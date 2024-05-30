'Very pleased': Trump's guilty verdict ignites mixed reactions outside NYC courtroom

Trump critics and supporters provided enthusiastic reactions outside the courtroom where former President Trump was convicted on all counts against him on Thursday, including some who shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital.

"I'm really f------ pleased, f--- that guy," one man told Fox News Digital outside the courtroom with a smile on his face.

One man who spoke to Fox News Digital expressed dismay that voters must choose between Trump and Biden.

"The sad thing is we're just in this situation again where there's just two candidates, one who is very old, and one who is now a convicted felon," the man said. "That's just not a state of political affairs that I never want to find a country that I believe in so much."

One man standing in the crowd was displaying multiple signs. The first said, "the evidence to convict Trump is glaring." The second sign said, "Let the reckoning begin."

"I'm very pleased that there's finally some accountability for Donald Trump," a woman told Fox News Digital.

"It had to be an attempted coup for them to even consider going after him."

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. In total, Trump faces a maximum sentence of 136 years.

Moments after the verdict was delivered by the jury, the former president spoke to reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom.

"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt, as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn't give us a venue change," Trump said. "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial."

Trump said "the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report