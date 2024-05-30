Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

'Very pleased': Trump's guilty verdict ignites mixed reactions outside NYC courtroom

Trump is expected to appeal Thursday's ruling

By Andrew Mark Miller , Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Trump supporters and opponents rally in New York City after verdict announcement Video

Trump supporters and opponents rally in New York City after verdict announcement

Trump supporters and opponents rally in New York City after guilty verdict is announced in historic trial. Credit: Danielle Wallace

Trump critics and supporters provided enthusiastic reactions outside the courtroom where former President Trump was convicted on all counts against him on Thursday, including some who shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital.

"I'm really f------ pleased, f--- that guy," one man told Fox News Digital outside the courtroom with a smile on his face.

One man who spoke to Fox News Digital expressed dismay that voters must choose between Trump and Biden.

"The sad thing is we're just in this situation again where there's just two candidates, one who is very old, and one who is now a convicted felon," the man said. "That's just not a state of political affairs that I never want to find a country that I believe in so much."

trumptrial

Trump protestors and opponents react to verdict in historic trial. (Danielle Wallace/Fox News Digital)

One man standing in the crowd was displaying multiple signs. The first said, "the evidence to convict Trump is glaring." The second sign said, "Let the reckoning begin."

"I'm very pleased that there's finally some accountability for Donald Trump," a woman told Fox News Digital. 

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

"It had to be an attempted coup for them to even consider going after him."

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree on Thursday. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. In total, Trump faces a maximum sentence of 136 years. 

Donald Trump criminal trial NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30:  Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Moments after the verdict was delivered by the jury, the former president spoke to reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom. 

"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt, as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn't give us a venue change," Trump said. "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial." 

Trump said "the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people." 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

