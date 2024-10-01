Vance rips Walz on economy, says he's forced to 'pretend' Trump didn't lower inflation

Ohio Sen. JD Vance ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over the Democratic Party's economic record, remarking Walz has a "tough job" simultaneously defending Vice President Kamala Harris' "atrocious economic record" while attacking former President Trump on the economy.

"Honestly, Tim, I think he's got a tough job here because you've got to play Whac-A-Mole. You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver rising take-home pay, which of course he did. You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver lower inflation, which, of course, he did," Vance said Tuesday evening during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate in New York City.

Vance was responding after Walz slammed the GOP ticket as one that protects billionaires with tax cuts and pledging he's a "union guy" who wants to keep jobs in the U.S.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: TRUMP MAINTAINS LEAD ON 2 TOP ISSUES AHEAD OF VP DEBATE

Vance continued by saying Walz has to juggle defending Vice President Kamala Harris' economic record while slamming Trump.

"And then you simultaneously got to defend Kamala Harris' atrocious economic record, which has made gas, groceries and housing unaffordable for American citizens," Vance continued.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: HARRIS TICKS UP AND SENATE REPUBLICANS TAKE CHARGE

"I was raised by a woman who would sometimes go into medical debt so that she could put food on the table in our household. I know what it's like to not be able to afford the things that you need to afford. We can do so much better. To all of you watching, we can get back to an America that's affordable again. We just got to get back to commonsense economic principles."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The economy is a top voter concern this election cycle, ranking alongside issues such as the immigration crisis, abortion and national security.

"I hope we have a conversation on health care then, senator," Walz said as Vance wrapped up his points on the economy.

"Please," Vance responded.

The debate marks the first time the pair have squared off against one another and will likely be the only vice presidential debate this cycle.