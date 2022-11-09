Utah midterm results: Republicans sweep House and Senate elections

Utah Republicans held all four House seats and one Senate seat that were up for grabs following the midterm elections Tuesday as the GOP looks to take control of Congress from Democrats.

The four incumbent House candidates, Reps. Burgess Owens, Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis, were all declared winners with greater than 60% of the vote in their respective races and will return for another two years. It will be Stewart’s sixth term in office.

In the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades, incumbent Sen. Mike Lee was re-elected to a third term, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin. Lee secured more than 55% of the vote compared to McMullin’s 41%.

In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

"I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!' And that’s strong language in Utah," Lee said on a stage alongside his family.

Republicans held 213 seats in the House of Representatives going into Tuesday’s election, which means they will need to pick up at least five seats to gain the majority threshold of 218 for the 118th Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats are vying for control over the evenly split Senate as a complete picture of next year’s U.S. Senate remained unclear as races in critical battleground states were too early to call early Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.