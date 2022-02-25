Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

US provided security for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Durbin

Zelenskyy says Russian sabotage groups are in Kyiv hunting him and his family

By Kelly Phares , Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States provided security to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week at a security conference in Munich Germany, Sen. Dick Durbin said Friday, as Russian forces are now believed to be targeting Zelenskyy amid their war on Ukraine. 

"We also were surprised to have President Zelenskyy on Saturday come and speak to us last Saturday in Munich. Many people said he was risking his life to do it, and I believe he was," Durbin, D-Ill., said of the perceived Russian threat to Zelenskyy. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022.  (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY PRESSES EUROPEAN LEADERS FOR STRONGER SANCTIONS, BAN ON RUSSIA FROM BANKING SYSTEM

"I think you should know if you don't already that the United States was providing protection and security for him for that trip so that he could make an appeal, personal appeal to the people of the world in light of what he was facing," Durbin added. 

The U.S. Senate is out this week. Durbin made the comments at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago. 

Russia under President Vladimir Putin is known for assassinating and disappearing journalists, dissidents and opposition leaders, both within and outside its own borders. 

WHO IS UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY?

Russian forces are currently invading Ukraine from multiple angles and pushing on its capital of Kyiv, where Zelenskyy posted a social media video from earlier Friday. Zelenskyy said Thursday night in a video that Russian sabotage groups were in Kyiv searching for him and his family. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth days of hearing on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

  • Vladimir Putin
    Image 2 of 2

    Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Feb. 1.  (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool)

It's expected that Russia will eventually overwhelm Ukraine's inferior defenses – but reports indicate that Putin's forces are having a harder time invading Ukraine than initially expected. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy is demanding that the Europe and NATO ratchet up sanctions on Russia as Putin warns that further involvement from the West could result in even more military conflict. 

Fox News' Nana Sajaia contributed to this report. 

Kelly Phares is an Assignment Editor for Fox News in Washington, DC. Follow her on Twitter: @kellyfphares

More from Politics