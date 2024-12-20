Expand / Collapse search
Syria

US says it killed ISIS leader in Syria in 'targeted' airstrike

The strike targeted ISIS leader Abu Yusif in Syria, the U.S. military said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had conducted an airstrike that killed ISIS leader Abu Yusif in eastern Syria.

One other ISIS operative was also killed in the strike that occurred on Thursday, the agency said in a release on Friday morning.

"As stated before, the United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute," CENTCOM Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said. "ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria."

"We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria," he said.

US GROUP LOOKS FOR KIDNAPPED AMERICANS IN SYRIA AFTER FALL OF ASSAD REGIME

Syrian rebels

Rebel forces seized Mengh Airbase and the city of Tel Rifaat in the Aleppo countryside on December 1, 2024, following clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian regime forces.  (Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The agency said they carried out the targeted airstrike in the eastern province of Deir ez Zor in Syria, noting that it's part of their ongoing commitment to "disrupt and degrade efforts" by terrorists.

ISRAEL'S UN AMBASSADOR INSISTS NATION IS 'NOT GETTING INVOLVED' IN SYRIAN REGIME CHANGE

They said the area was previously controlled by the Syrian regime and Russian forces before the recent fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Al-Assad fled to Russia earlier this month and ended a nearly 14-year struggle to maintain power in his country.

President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Khmeimim air base in Latakia Province, Syria, on December 11, 2017. (RUSSIA-FLIGHTS/ Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/ via Reuters/File Photo)

Attacks by the Turkish military on Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have increased since the Syrian president fled to Russia on Dec. 8.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Ryder said that in light of the instability in the region, as well as al-Assad's departure, there are 2,000 U.S. troops deployed in Syria.

