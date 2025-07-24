US pulls team from ceasefire talks in Qatar after Israel does the same, claiming Hamas is acting in bad faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States has withdrawn its delegation from Doha, where it was participating in ceasefire negotiations this week, according to United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The announcement came the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also announced that its negotiators in Doha would also be leaving in light of the response from Hamas. Witkoff also met with Israeli and Qatari officials in Rome Thursday, according to reports.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff said in a statement Thursday.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza."

Witkoff added that it was a "shame" Hamas has acted in such a "selfish way," adding the U.S. stands resolute in its efforts to bring permanent peace to the region.

According to Israeli media reports, Hamas is now demanding the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences for murdering Israelis and an additional 2,000 Palestinians detained in Gaza after Oct. 7.

The demand significantly exceeds the previous mediator-backed framework reportedly accepted by Israel, which included the release of 125 life-term prisoners and 1,200 other detainees.

At a State Department briefing Thursday, principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott would not elaborate on any details pertaining to the "alternative options" the U.S. was considering in its effort to bring home hostages and create a more stable environment in Gaza.

"At this point, (there's) nothing to preview," Pigott told reporters.

Pigott was also asked whether the U.S. would ever work within the Doha framework to advance negotiations again, a framework that has included representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Hamas, Israel and the United States, but he similarly did not share any details on that front.

"Ultimately, the special envoy statement speaks for itself, but I think the broader context here is also important. The fact that we have seen Hamas first break that ceasefire that existed on Oct. 7, then break another ceasefire, and then, here, as the special envoy makes clear, not acting in a way in order to achieve a ceasefire again," Pigott said Thursday. "So, to reiterate, the question has never been our commitment to a ceasefire. It has been Hamas'. They have shown that again and again and again and have just shown it once again."

"Israel has long accepted a deal on the table, and Hamas has long rejected it," he added.

During Thursday's press briefing at the State Department, the agency also confirmed that the U.S. would not be participating in an upcoming United Nations conference discussing a potential two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians.

