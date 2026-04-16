US kills 3 alleged drug traffickers in another Eastern Pacific strike

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The U.S. military carried out its third strike in days against suspected narco-terrorist targets in the Eastern Pacific, killing three men aboard an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in a lethal operation, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The lethal kinetic strike targeted a vessel operated by what SOUTHCOM called Designated Terrorist Organizations, though it did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operation," SOUTHCOM said in a statement on X.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," the command said.

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No U.S. military forces were harmed during the operation, it added.

The latest strike comes after SOUTHCOM said the U.S. military conducted similar strikes in the Eastern Pacific earlier this week.

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED CARTEL OPERATIVES IN LATEST EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE, SOUTHCOM SAYS

Two individuals believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking were killed in a strike on Monday, while four alleged narco-terrorists were killed in another strike on Tuesday, the command previously said.

The U.S. military has carried out dozens of strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

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SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.