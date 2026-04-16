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Narco-Terror

US kills 3 alleged drug traffickers in another Eastern Pacific strike

Trump admin conducted dozens of strikes in recent months targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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US kills 3 alleged drug traffickers in another Eastern Pacific strike Video

US kills 3 alleged drug traffickers in another Eastern Pacific strike

The U.S. carried out a lethal kinetic strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday, killing three suspected narco-terrorists, U.S. Southern Command said.

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The U.S. military carried out its third strike in days against suspected narco-terrorist targets in the Eastern Pacific, killing three men aboard an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in a lethal operation, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The lethal kinetic strike targeted a vessel operated by what SOUTHCOM called Designated Terrorist Organizations, though it did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operation," SOUTHCOM said in a statement on X.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," the command said.

HEGSETH SAYS US STRIKES FORCE SOME CARTEL LEADERS TO HALT DRUG OPERATIONS

alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific

The U.S. carried out a lethal kinetic strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, killing three suspected narco-terrorists, U.S. Southern Command said. (U.S. Southern Command)

No U.S. military forces were harmed during the operation, it added.

The latest strike comes after SOUTHCOM said the U.S. military conducted similar strikes in the Eastern Pacific earlier this week.

fiery explosion on alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific

No U.S. military forces were harmed during the operation on April 15, 2026, SOUTHCOM said. (U.S. Southern Command)

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED CARTEL OPERATIVES IN LATEST EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE, SOUTHCOM SAYS

Two individuals believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking were killed in a strike on Monday, while four alleged narco-terrorists were killed in another strike on Tuesday, the command previously said.

smoldering wreckage of alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Pacific after U.S. strike

The command did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved in the alleged drug trafficking on April 15, 2026. (U.S. Southern Command)

The U.S. military has carried out dozens of strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

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SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

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