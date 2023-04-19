US jets intercept Russian Tu-95 bombers near Alaska; first encounter there since US drone taken down

U.S. fighter jets intercepted Russian bomber aircraft near Alaska Monday, according to the Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD made the announcement Wednesday in an official statement.

"The Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on April 17, 2023," the defense organization said.

NORAD clarified that the Russian Tu-95 bombers did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace.

The command added that the aircraft activity was not seen as provocative or dangerous.

According to the statement, "NORAD aircraft, including F-16 fighters, F-22 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers, and E-3 AWACS conducted the mission."

This marks the first incident in the area since an American drone was downed by Russian forces last month.

U.S. military command officials said in March that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet dumped fuel on a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over the Black Sea, clipped the drone's propeller and forced it into the water.

The Kremlin issued state awards to the fighter jet pilots responsible for downing the U.S. drone.

In an official statement at the time, the Ministry of Defense commended the pilots for preventing the drone from "violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation."

