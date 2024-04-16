US approves potential $140M aircraft support deal for Iraq, Pentagon officials confirm

The U.S. State Department has given approval for the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq.

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet.

The Pentagon confirmed the details in a statement.

The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

The proposed sale aims to improve Iraq's ability to maintain and operate its aircraft effectively.

President Joe Biden also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House on Monday.