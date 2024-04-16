Expand / Collapse search
US

US approves potential $140M aircraft support deal for Iraq, Pentagon officials confirm

Support and training would be provided for Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet through the US deal

Associated Press
Published
Rep. Mike Waltz says he is ‘very skeptical’ US’s retaliatory air strikes will deter Iraq Video

Rep. Mike Waltz says he is ‘very skeptical’ US’s retaliatory air strikes will deter Iraq

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., weighs in on the Biden administration’s decision to begin retaliatory action against Iraq and Syria during an appearance on ‘Cavuto Live.’

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet.

The Pentagon confirmed the details in a statement.

REPUBLICANS EXPRESS DEEP CONCERN OVER IRAQI PM VISIT TO WHITE HOUSE, CONNECTIONS TO TERRORIST ORGS

The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2024. The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS)

The proposed sale aims to improve Iraq's ability to maintain and operate its aircraft effectively.

President Joe Biden also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House on Monday.

