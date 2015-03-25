Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 23, 2015

UPDATE: Source Says DOD Has Approved "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Comrpomise

By Trish Turner, | Fox News

A key Senate Democratic source tells Fox that the Defense Department has signed onto the compromise on "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

The source says, "That will be evident soon."