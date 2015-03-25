UPDATE: Source Says DOD Has Approved "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Comrpomise
A key Senate Democratic source tells Fox that the Defense Department has signed onto the compromise on "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."
The source says, "That will be evident soon."
