Nebraska Senate candidate restructures campaign after complaint over payments to family: report

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U.S. Senate candidate in Nebraska Dan Osborn is reportedly restructuring his campaign following complaints he has been improperly steering funds for personal use to his relatives, including his wife, who, a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleges, received funds illegally via the Osborn campaign, a web of political action committees and consulting firms.

While paying family members is not illegal under federal election law, there are certain guidelines that must be followed, including that the services rendered are bona fide campaign services, and that they are paid at fair-market value. Fox News Digital reported last month that conservative watchdog Americans for Public Trust filed a complaint with federal election officials alleging the Osborn campaign and two political action committees were engaging in an illegal "scheme" to pay nearly half-a-dozen of his relatives.

Osborn's wife was among the relatives at the center of the complaint, having been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars from her husband's campaigns and his affiliated PACs, both directly and via two political consulting firms she was working for, or had an ownership stake in, according to the complaint. But, on Thursday, Osborn and his wife informed the Omaha-World Herald that she would be stepping away from her roles with the two consulting firms and would be joining her husband's campaign as its full-time operations manager.

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"I am not going to let Pete and his cronies dictate who runs my campaign," Osborn told the Omaha-World Herald. "No one works harder than my wife. Along with running our household and raising our kids, she has been instrumental in running my campaign."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, campaign spokesperson John Dolan called the concerns about Osborn's campaign spending "a joke."

"Why is a billionaire like Pete Ricketts so afraid of a mechanic?" Dolan questioned, referring to incumbent GOP Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts, whom Osborn is challenging. "Ricketts and his allies are doing what they always do: throwing mud to distract voters from the fact that they’re getting rich while bankrupting the country."

Osborn has been steadfast that his wife, reportedly a former bar manager, has been an instrumental part of his campaign and that payments have been in line with fair-market value rates. In some cases, Megan has gotten money directly from her husband's campaign, and in other cases she has received it from two firms, one called Independent Campaigns LLC, which Megan has a one-third ownership stake in, and Dark Forest LLC, which official candidate disclosures show Megan gets compensation from. The firms were being paid for campaign services as well.

Just two days after Independent Campaigns was set up, Osborn's Working Class Heroes Fund (WCHF) made its first $50,000 payment to the firm, according to the Lincoln-Journal Star. Per Americans for Public Trust's FEC complaint, Independent Campaigns has received nearly $200,000 from Osborn's principal campaign, WCHF and another PAC called the League of Labor Voters (LLV), which Americans for Public Trust also alleges is controlled by Osborn.

In total, per the Americans for Public Trust complaint letter, Osborn's wife has been able to rake in close to $300,000 for herself for things like "strategy consulting" and work reimbursements.

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Meanwhile, the complaint against Osborn's campaign also includes payments made to two of Osborn's sisters-in-law, his brother-in-law and his daughter.

Osborn's daughter, Georgia, a part-time dancer who Osborn says still needs help paying her bills, was given $4,200 from Osborn's first failed campaign that was defunct at the time. The payment came between when Osborn's first 2024 campaign lost and before launching his 2026 bid. The money was for "assistant services" from the then-dormant campaign.

"Perhaps the Osborn family is teeming with previously undiscovered, dynastic political talent, akin to the Kennedys or Roosevelts," states the Americans for Public Trust complaint to the FEC. "Or perhaps Mr. Osborn has realized his ability to funnel large amounts of unchecked campaign cash to his own family."

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According to the Omaha-World Herald, Osborn's wife will not only no longer be working for the consulting firms she was with previously, but would also be divesting her stake in Independent Campaigns. The outlet also reported that Osborn and his wife indicated she would be paid a salary of $8,000 per month, which is slightly lower than the $9,000 per month that Osborn said his wife was making from multiple income sources prior to beginning work with her husband's first failed campaign in 2024.

"Dan Osborn only restructured how he pays his wife after we filed a complaint with the FEC that he was running afoul of campaign finance laws," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, told Fox News Digital on Friday. "However, questions still remain regarding his payments to his daughter, his brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law, and his control over two federal PACs. Rest assured, Osborn may have changed tactics, but he isn’t off the hook in his attempt to funnel campaign cash to his entire family."

Osborn, who is running as an Independent, has also been criticized for his affiliations with Democrats despite committing to not caucusing with either major party if elected. Osborn is looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., after losing his 2024 challenge against Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.