United Nations moves to stop Alabama from carrying out America’s first nitrogen gas execution

The UN frequently chastises the US for continuing the practice of capital punishment

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, January 3 Video

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, January 3

DOJ, Immigration, Universities

The United Nations Human Rights Council is pushing to stop Alabama from following through with America's first nitrogen gas execution later in January.

Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be executed on January 25, but U.N. experts argue there has been no evidence to suggest that nitrogen gas would not "result in a painful and humiliating death."

While the U.N. experts offered no evidence that nitrogen hypoxia would result in suffering, they argue that nitrogen gas executions may violate the U.N. Convention against Torture and other U.N. agreements to which the U.S. is a party.

The experts – Morris Tidball-Binz, Alice Jill Edwards, Tlaeng Mofokeng and Margaret Satterthwaite – went on to express their disappointment in the the U.S. for continuing the practice of capital punishment.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL ELIMINATING DEATH PENALTY IN STATE

The United Nations Human Rights Council is pushing to stop Alabama from following through with America's first nitrogen gas execution later in January. (Associated Press)

Alabama's safety protocols for nitrogen executions acknowledge potential danger to those in the room administering the gas. As a result, spiritual advisers are not allowed in the room at the time unless they sign a waiver beforehand.

IDAHO'S MOVE TO RESURRECT FIRING SQUAD 'MAKES SENSE' AS 'QUICKEST, SUREST' DEATH PENALTY OPTION, EXPERT SAYS

Rev. Jeffrey Hood, a spiritual adviser to death row inmates, filed a lawsuit arguing that requiring such a waiver violates a Supreme Court ruling protecting the right of an inmate to have a spiritual adviser present during his execution, according to CBS News.

The United Nations headquarters is seen in New York, Friday, July 27, 2007 . Ms. Alicia Barcena, the United Nations Under-Secretary General for Management announced Michael Adlerstein as Captal Master Plan Executive Director and pre-construction plan for new UN building at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda)

The United Nations headquarters is seen in New York. The U.N. has long criticized the U.S. for continuing the practice of capital punishment. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda)

Smith was convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennett in Jefferson County, Alabama. He was convicted 11-1 by a jury, who recommended a sentence of life without parole. The sentencing judge overruled that, however, and sentenced him to death.

IDAHO MURDERS: STATE SENATE PASSES BILL TO REINSTATE EXECUTION BY FIRING SQUAD

Kenneth Eugene Smith

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted in a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Alabama first attempted to execute Smith on November 17, 2022 via lethal injection. However, administrators in the room failed to find a suitable vein for the fatal drug despite four hours of trying.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

