Michelle Obama cites 'quite the journey' with Barack Obama in anniversary message

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both shared anniversary messages Friday to celebrate 33 years of wedded bliss.

Both shared the same image of the couple together on X within a minute of each other.

"The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama," the former commander in chief wrote. "For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!"

"We've been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do.’ Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you," Michelle Obama wrote.

The former first couple has shared several milestones online over the years.

In 2023, on the pair's 31st anniversary, the former president, 64, posted a tribute calling his wife "brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful." Michelle Obama, 61, wrote, "I love going through life with you by my side."

The pair met in 1989 while they worked together at a Chicago-based law firm. Michelle was assigned to be his mentor to help him adjust as a summer intern.

Michelle Obama explained what attracted her to her husband during an August episode of the podcast she shares with her brother, Craig Robinson, IMO.

"The first kind of sparky kind of feeling I felt actually was when I talked to him on the phone, and he had his Barack Obama voice," she explained. "The voice was sexier than the image I had of him. So, I was sort of like, ‘Oh, I didn’t expect this.’

"And he was older, so he was self-assured," she added. "So, we had a great conversation, but all I had was a picture, and it wasn't a great picture of him."

The pair share two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.