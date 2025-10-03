Expand / Collapse search
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama cites 'quite the journey' with Barack Obama in anniversary message

Barack and Michelle Obama marked their 33rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on social media, sharing matching photos and messages

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Michelle Obama scoffs at divorce rumors Video

Michelle Obama scoffs at divorce rumors

Former first lady Michelle Obama laughed off lingering divorce rumors about her marriage in a new podcast interview with NPR on June 26.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama both shared anniversary messages Friday to celebrate 33 years of wedded bliss.

Both shared the same image of the couple together on X within a minute of each other.

"The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama," the former commander in chief wrote. "For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!"

Barack and Michelle Obama share a selfie together.

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 33rd anniversary together with a tribute to one another on social media.  (Michelle Obama; X)

"We've been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do.’ Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I'm so lucky to go through life with you," Michelle Obama wrote.

The former first couple has shared several milestones online over the years.

In 2023, on the pair's 31st anniversary, the former president, 64, posted a tribute calling his wife "brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful." Michelle Obama, 61, wrote, "I love going through life with you by my side."

Barack and Michelle Obama embrace

Former President Barack Obama, left, embraces Michelle Obama during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 20, 2024.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The pair met in 1989 while they worked together at a Chicago-based law firm. Michelle was assigned to be his mentor to help him adjust as a summer intern.

Michelle Obama explained what attracted her to her husband during an August episode of the podcast she shares with her brother, Craig Robinson, IMO.

"The first kind of sparky kind of feeling I felt actually was when I talked to him on the phone, and he had his Barack Obama voice," she explained. "The voice was sexier than the image I had of him. So, I was sort of like, ‘Oh, I didn’t expect this.’

Michelle Obama makes ‘single’ joke about marriage on podcast Video

"And he was older, so he was self-assured," she added. "So, we had a great conversation, but all I had was a picture, and it wasn't a great picture of him."

The pair share two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

