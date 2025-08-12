Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Divorces

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband, Howard Krein, after 13 years of marriage: reports

Former first daughter married plastic surgeon Howard Krein in 2012 at Delaware church ceremony

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Ashley Biden: 'My dad helped show us the way' Video

Ashley Biden: 'My dad helped show us the way'

President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, introduces her father on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first daughter Ashley Biden this week filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, according to reports. 

The 44-year-old also posted an Instagram story on the same day with the song "Freedom" by Beyonce. 

In her post, Biden walks through a park giving a thumbs up while the song plays, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported the filing first. 

MICHELLE OBAMA MOCKS RUMORS THAT HER MARRIAGE IS IN TROUBLE

Ashley Biden walking

Former first daughter Ashley Biden this week filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, according to reports. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She also posted the quote: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before" over "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill. 

Biden has been married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein since 2012. 

The estranged couple were wed in Greenville, Delaware, in a ceremony that combined her Catholic faith and his Jewish roots, according to People magazine.

A reception was held at the Biden family’s Wilmington lake house.

ASHLEY BIDEN SLAMS REPORTING ABOUT HER DAD'S MENTAL ACUITY AS 'DISRESPECTFUL AND UNTRUE'

Ashley Biden talking with Joe Biden

Ashley Biden with her father, former President Joe Biden, on July 4 last year. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it," former President Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, told People, saying he expected to be emotional at the ceremony. 

"This is the right guy. And he’s getting a helluva woman," the former president said at the time. Biden met her husband through her late brother Beau Biden and started dating him in 2010. 

She mentioned her wedding when she introduced the former president at the Democratic National Convention last year. 

Ashley Biden sitting with her husband listening to her father give a live address in the Oval Office

Ashley Biden, second from right, sits with her husband in the Oval Office listening to her father, then-President Biden, explain why he decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. (Jim Watson//AFP via Getty Images)

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception," she said. "He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional."

She added, "Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for the former president for comment. 

More from Politics