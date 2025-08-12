Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband, Howard Krein, after 13 years of marriage: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first daughter Ashley Biden this week filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, according to reports.

The 44-year-old also posted an Instagram story on the same day with the song "Freedom" by Beyonce.

In her post, Biden walks through a park giving a thumbs up while the song plays, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported the filing first.

She also posted the quote: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before" over "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill.

Biden has been married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein since 2012.

The estranged couple were wed in Greenville, Delaware, in a ceremony that combined her Catholic faith and his Jewish roots, according to People magazine.

A reception was held at the Biden family’s Wilmington lake house.

"I kept telling Ash, we’ve got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it," former President Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, told People, saying he expected to be emotional at the ceremony.

"This is the right guy. And he’s getting a helluva woman," the former president said at the time. Biden met her husband through her late brother Beau Biden and started dating him in 2010.

She mentioned her wedding when she introduced the former president at the Democratic National Convention last year.

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception," she said. "He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional."

She added, "Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for the former president for comment.