Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Unearthed video reiterates Harris’ previous support for fracking ban

Harris also expresses support for 'Green New Deal'

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Resurfaced 'Tonight Show' video highlights Harris' flip on fracking Video

Resurfaced 'Tonight Show' video highlights Harris' flip on fracking

The 'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts react to a resurfaced video of Kamala Harris saying she would 'put an end to fracking once and for all.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A 5-year-old video of Vice President Harris touting her support for a fracking ban resurfaced on social media over the weekend, highlighting an issue that has plagued the vice president in her run for the White House.

"Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our world today. That’s why I am committed to passing a Green New Deal, creating clean jobs and finally putting an end to fracking once and for all," Harris said during a September 2019 appearance on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

Harris, who at the time was a California senator and running for the Democrat nomination for president, had touted her support for such a ban at other points in the campaign, including a CNN town hall earlier in the same month when she said there is "no question" that she was "in favor of banning fracking."

NBC'S CHUCK TODD KNOCKS KAMALA HARRIS' ‘MISTAKE’ OF AVOIDING PRESS: ‘ANY FUMBLE’ WILL BE ‘OVERLY SCRUTINIZED’

Harris in Texas

Vice President Harris (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

During her appearance on the "Tonight Show," which was unearthed by conservative commentators over the weekend, Harris also expressed support for a Green New Deal, a controversial proposal popularized by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

But the issue of a fracking ban has been the most sticky for Harris during her presidential campaign, with the vice president reversing her stance and vowing not to pursue a ban on fracking during an interview with CNN last month.

"What I have seen is that we can grow, and we can increase a clean energy economy without banning fracking," Harris said.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute leadership conference, Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KAMALA HARRIS GRANTS FIRST INTERVIEW TO CNN AFTER WEEKS OF AVOIDING PRESS, TO BE JOINED BY TIM WALZ

The issue of a fracking ban is of even more importance in the vital swing state of Pennsylvania, a state where the method of natural gas extraction is a source of employment and enjoys broad support.

Harris currently holds a narrow lead of less than one point in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, coming in at 48.3% support to former President Trump’s 47.6%.

Trump on stage at Uniondale, NY rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump speaks at a rally, Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has seized on Harris’ previous push for a fracking ban in recent weeks, arguing during the debate last week that "fracking in Pennsylvania will end on day one" if she is elected president.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics