Undercover investigation: Planned Parenthood prescribing hormones to minors with minimal oversight

FIRST ON FOX: Undercover phone calls released today by pro-life activist group Live Action reveal that Planned Parenthood clinics across several states offer cross-sex hormonal treatments to minors as young as 16 with very little parental or medical supervision.

The group is now calling on Congress to defund Planned Parenthood of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding.

Live Action conducted an undercover investigation in which a woman posing as a 16-year-old minor called dozens of Planned Parenthood locations seeking "gender-affirming care." At least seven facilities told her they would prescribe cross-sex hormones at the first appointment.

In several instances, Planned Parenthood assured the caller that she could choose to meet with a provider virtually and have access to cross-sex hormones as quickly as the same day, despite the person posing as a minor saying they had just begun considering changing her sex. Facilities in Minnesota and Oregon stated they could schedule the minor within days or on the same day.

Five facilities stated that no prior therapy, mental health clearance or prior documentation was needed for her to obtain cross-sex hormones.

In addition to being the country’s largest abortion business, Planned Parenthood is also one of the leading distributors of sex-change drugs.

Cross-sex hormonal treatments, such as taking either testosterone or estrogen, are meant to alter the body to exhibit characteristics to conform with a person’s "gender identity." Besides altering the natural makeup and functions of the body, cross-sex hormonal treatments can result in several harmful side effects, including permanent infertility.

Live Action President Lila Rose told Fox News Digital that the investigation exposes "a chilling reality" that "Planned Parenthood is fast-tracking vulnerable children into irreversible hormone treatments with almost no medical oversight."

"These dangerous drugs can sterilize, stunt growth and leave lifelong scars. This is not healthcare. It is child abuse, and it must be stopped," she said.

Live Action is calling on Congress to defund Planned Parenthood of all tax-dollar funding it receives from the federal government.

"Planned Parenthood receives more than $700 million in taxpayer dollars every year. That is a catastrophe, and it must end," said Rose. "It’s time for Congress and the president to act and defund this abusive corporation of the $700 million they receive from taxpayers every year."

This comes shortly after Fox News Digital reported that House Republicans are discussing measures that could potentially end federal funding of groups like Planned Parenthood as cost savings in their multitrillion-dollar bill advancing President Donald Trump 's agenda.

Two sources close to the House Energy and Commerce Committee told Fox News Digital that the move was being floated as lawmakers look to find at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts to offset the cost of Trump's tax priorities.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said last week that Republicans would target "big abortion" in the budget reconciliation process .

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

