Joe Biden
Published

Biden says Chinese spy flight 'not a major breach'

Biden said it was a 'wise decision' to wait to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon over water

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Lawmakers briefed on the Chinese spy balloon program and the discoveries so far

Lawmakers briefed on the Chinese spy balloon program and the discoveries so far

Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on the discoveries of the Chinese spy balloon after a briefing for lawmakers and a tense Congressional hearing on 'Special Report.'

President Biden defended his administration's decision to wait several days to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon, saying that the flight was "not a major breach" of U.S. national security. 

"I said I wanted it shot down as soon as possible, and they were worried about the damage that could be done even in a big state like Montana. This thing was gigantic. What happens if it came down and hit a school in a rural area?" Biden told Noticias Telemundo in an interview that aired Thursday. 

"So I told them as soon as they could shoot it down, shoot it down. They made a wise decision. They shot it down over water, they’re recovering most of the parts, and they're good."

  • Balloon in sky
    Image 1 of 3

    A Chinese surveillance balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023.  (Chase Doak/via Reuters)

  • Chinese spy balloon seen over Kingston, North Carolina
    Image 2 of 3

    In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingston, North Carolina area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it.  (Brian Branch via AP)

  • spy balloon
    Image 3 of 3

    The Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Randall Hill     )

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on September 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his Administration’s actions to lower inflation, reduce prices for consumers and raise wagers for workers. Biden was joined by Secretary of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. 

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on September 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his Administration’s actions to lower inflation, reduce prices for consumers and raise wagers for workers. Biden was joined by Secretary of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A fighter jet shot down the balloon on Saturday afternoon off the coast of South Carolina. The 200-foot tall balloon, which weighed about 2,000 pounds and had a payload roughly the size of a jet airliner, first passed over Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 before making its way across the continental U.S. 

SENATORS SAY ‘VERY DISTURBING POSSIBILITY’ US MANUFACTURING MAY HAVE HELPED BUILD CHINESE SURVEILLANCE BALLOON

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Chinese surveillance balloons have entered the U.S. at least four previous times. 

Biden downplayed the significance of the latest balloon, placing it in the context of massive surveillance operations taking place all over the world. 

"The total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on by every country around the world is overwhelming," Biden told Telemundo. "It’s not a major breach… It's a violation of international law. It's our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it.

  • Balloon recovery
    Image 1 of 4

    US forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon. (US Fleet Forces)

  • FBI Special Agents process Chinese balloon material
    Image 2 of 4

    FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process debris from the Chinese spy balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina.  (FBI )

  • Balloon recovery
    Image 3 of 4

    U.S. forces haul debris from China's surveillance balloon onto a boat off the coast of South Carolina. (US Fleet Forces)

  • Balloon recovery
    Image 4 of 4

    (US Fleet Forces)

The destroyed balloon left a massive debris field in shallow waters that U.S. Navy and Coast Guard personnel are collecting and categorizing. 

FBI specialists have already started analyzing the debris in Quantico, Virginia, with a primary focus on recovered electronics. 

Republicans have harshly criticized Biden for not taking immediate action to shoot down the balloon. Some Democrats have also questioned why there was a delay in bringing it down. 

"Do we have a plan for the next thing that happens and how we are going to deal with it? Because, quite frankly, I'll just tell you I don't want a d--n balloon going across the United States when we potentially could have taken it down over the Aleutian Islands … or in some of the areas in Montana," Jon Tester, D-Mont., said at a hearing on Thursday. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

