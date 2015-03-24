Two members of Congress subpoenaed in nursing homes' fight with SEIU

Two senior lawmakers from Connecticut have been subpoenaed in a civil racketeering case involving nursing homes and the SEIU, the Washington Examiner has learned.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have been pulled into a lawsuit between two local chapters of the Service Employees International Union, which represent health care workers, and nursing homes. At issue is whether a campaign to pressure the management of the nursing homes during labor disputes crossed the line into extortion.

There is no allegation that DeLauro or Blumenthal have done anything criminal, and the most recent complaint by the nursing home companies, filed in December, doesn’t suggest that either politician has done anything wrong.

But both lawmakers are now in the uncomfortable situation of being deposed by lawyers representing the nursing homes and are forced to provide a wide array of documents relating to their interactions with the SEIU.



