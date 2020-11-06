Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Twitter marks 12 Trump tweets as 'misleading' in 60-hour span

President says social media platform 'out of control' as some of his Election Day leads in battleground states dwindle or vanish

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Doesn’t look like Trump has path to overcome Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania: WallaceVideo

Doesn’t look like Trump has path to overcome Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania: Wallace

'Fox News Sunday' anchor Chris Wallace discusses Biden's advantages in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Twitter has marked at least a dozen tweets from President Trump since Election Day with a disclaimer warning that they may contain "misleading" information about the vote. 

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed," the Twitter notice says. 

TRUMP 'LIKELY' TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 IF HE LOSES: MICK MULVANEY

Trump and many of his supporters have gone on Twitter tirades this week as votes continue to be counted in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and the president's early leads dwindle or vanish.

He and his team have promoted claims that those states are engaging in voter fraud, illegally counting ballots cast after Election Day and refusing to allow poll watchers close enough to observe the proceedings.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BALLOT-COUNTING LAWSUITS: WHAT TO KNOW

Several flagged tweets included video clips of Trump's press conference on Thursday, an address from the White House claiming, without evidence, that Democrats were trying to steal the election from him. 

In others, he declared himself the winner, despite votes in at least three states still being counted, and in one, he said, "STOP THE FRAUD!" 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump slammed Twitter for flagging his posts, calling the platform led by CEO Jack Dorsey "out of control." The president has 88.4 million followers on Twitter, compared with 13.9 million for Biden and 121.5 million for former President Barack Obama.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election