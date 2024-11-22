Trump's team still hasn't signed transition of power agreements, White House says

The Trump-Vance transition team has still not signed documents required to formally begin the transition of power, the White House says.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that "Our teams continue to stay in touch" and "as of now... the Trump-Vance transition team has not yet entered into the agreements with the White House and the General Service Administration (GSA)."

Not signing the documents means the government can't provide security clearances and briefings to incoming administration officials and the FBI can't screen Trump’s picks for the Cabinet and other key posts. The agreements also provide "office space, IT equipment, office supplies, fleet vehicles, mail management, and payment of compensation and other expenses," according to the GSA.

"President Biden met with the president-elect to show that transition of power and obviously offering, any assistance, needed to make sure that happens in a way that is peaceful, obviously, and efficient," according to Jean-Pierre.

"So were going to continue to engage with the Trump transition team, to ensure that we do have that efficient, effective, transition of power," she added. "And in those conversations, we certainly are stressing that the White House and the administration stand ready to provide assistance and that access to services and information certainly outlined in the GSA, and the White House memorandum of agreement. So, those conversations continue. And we want this to go smoothly, and that's what we're trying to get to."

The continued delay on agreeing to start the formal transition process may eventually force senators to vote on Trump’s Cabinet picks without the benefit of the usual background checks, the Associated Press reported.

That process is designed to uncover personal problems, criminal histories and other potential red flags that would raise questions about a nominee’s suitability for key jobs.

It’s unclear why the documents haven’t been signed yet.

Transition spokesman Brian Hughes said earlier this month that the team’s "lawyers continue to constructively engage with" lawyers and officials from President Joe Biden's outgoing administration and promised updates "once a decision is made."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.