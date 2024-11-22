Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump's team still hasn't signed transition of power agreements, White House says

White House says ‘we want this to go smoothly’ between Biden, Trump administrations

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden maintains that President-elect Trump is an "existential threat" to democracy, but has committed to a peaceful transfer of power. 

The Trump-Vance transition team has still not signed documents required to formally begin the transition of power, the White House says. 

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that "Our teams continue to stay in touch" and "as of now... the Trump-Vance transition team has not yet entered into the agreements with the White House and the General Service Administration (GSA)." 

Not signing the documents means the government can't provide security clearances and briefings to incoming administration officials and the FBI can't screen Trump’s picks for the Cabinet and other key posts. The agreements also provide "office space, IT equipment, office supplies, fleet vehicles, mail management, and payment of compensation and other expenses," according to the GSA. 

"President Biden met with the president-elect to show that transition of power and obviously offering, any assistance, needed to make sure that happens in a way that is peaceful, obviously, and efficient," according to Jean-Pierre. 

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ANNOUNCES PAM BONDI AS HIS NEW PICK FOR US ATTORNEY GENERAL 

Trump Biden

President Joe Biden met with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 13. (AP/Evan Vucci)

"So were going to continue to engage with the Trump transition team, to ensure that we do have that efficient, effective, transition of power," she added. "And in those conversations, we certainly are stressing that the White House and the administration stand ready to provide assistance and that access to services and information certainly outlined in the GSA, and the White House memorandum of agreement. So, those conversations continue. And we want this to go smoothly, and that's what we're trying to get to." 

The continued delay on agreeing to start the formal transition process may eventually force senators to vote on Trump’s Cabinet picks without the benefit of the usual background checks, the Associated Press reported. 

REPUBLICAN SENATOR DEBUTS BILL TO ABOLISH THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FOLLOWING TRUMP CAMPAIGN PROMISE 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, Nov. 21. She said the Trump-Vance transition team still hasn't signed documents that can formally begin the transition of power. (AP/Ben Curtis)

That process is designed to uncover personal problems, criminal histories and other potential red flags that would raise questions about a nominee’s suitability for key jobs. 

It’s unclear why the documents haven’t been signed yet.  

Trump and Biden in White House

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Transition spokesman Brian Hughes said earlier this month that the team’s "lawyers continue to constructively engage with" lawyers and officials from President Joe Biden's outgoing administration and promised updates "once a decision is made." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

