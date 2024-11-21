Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

President-elect Trump announces Pam Bondi as his new pick for US attorney general

Pam Bondi is the former attorney general for Florida

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Trump nominates Pam Bondi for US attorney general Video

Trump nominates Pam Bondi for US attorney general

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the Trump transition team on 'Special Report.'

President-elect Trump announced Thursday evening that he's nominating former attorney general of Florida Pam Bondi as the next attorney general of the United States.

Trump's latest Cabinet pick replaces Matt Gaetz, the former Florida representative and nominee for attorney general, who on Thursday withdrew as Trump's pick for the top prosecutor after the "distraction" his nomination had caused due to a swirl of allegations about paying underage women for sex. 

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," Trump wrote in his announcement. "Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS ‘PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,’ TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again," he continued. "I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!"

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics