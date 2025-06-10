Trump’s response to LA riots ‘endangers the very bedrock of our democracy,’ Schumer warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tore into President Donald Trump for his administration’s response to the Los Angeles illegal immigration riots, warning that American democracy is at stake.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, was asked about comments from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had warned his party was "los[ing] the moral high ground" by refusing to condemn "setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

Without addressing the Pittsburgher directly, Schumer said violence being seen in the riots is "outrageous and should never happen – full stop."

"That’s the bottom line and anyone who permits violence or breaks the law should be fully prosecuted."

However, Schumer then pivoted to lambasting Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard and to allow Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to activate Marines from Twentynine Palms, California.

"Donald Trump bringing American troops and American Marines in against American citizens is not only dangerous. It is not only provocative, but it endangers the very bedrock of our democracy."

By contrast, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chair of the Armed Services Committee, was asked a similar question moments earlier during a Republican press conference while addressing the military budget.

Wicker, speaking alongside Senate leadership about the Big Beautiful Bill, said that if a crisis like this hit his state, the outcome would be very different.

"I would think the governor of Mississippi [would want] to have all the help he could get," Wicker said.

He credited Mayor Karen Bass for reportedly offering kind words in terms of her office’s interactions with U.S. military officers and officials.

Wicker added Gov. Gavin Newsom may be making a "mistake there, politically."

"When a situation is fraught by extreme violence, it would seem the governor and the mayor would want all the help they can receive," Wicker said.

Newsom has defended his response to the rioting, including a dare for border czar Thomas Homan to prosecute him:

"Tom, arrest me – let’s go," he said on MSNBC.

In response to Schumer, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said: "violent rioters in Los Angeles, enabled by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, have attacked American law enforcement, set cars on fire, and fueled lawless chaos."

"President Trump rightfully stepped in to protect federal law enforcement officers. When Democrat leaders refuse to protect American citizens, President Trump will always step in."