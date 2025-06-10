Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman calls out 'anarchy' in LA, noting that Dems forfeit 'moral high ground' by failing to decry violence

The maverick Democrat's post on X earned significant attention

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
LAPD clashes with anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles Video

LAPD clashes with anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reports from Los Angeles on anti-ICE rioters facing off with the LAPD on ‘Hannity.’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spoke out against the "anarchy and true chaos" in Los Angeles, declaring that Democrats forfeit "moral high ground" if they do not decry the violence.

"I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement," Fetterman declared in a post on X.

Elon Musk replied to Fetterman's post with an American flag emoji.

MARINES BEING DEPLOYED TO LOS ANGELES AMID RIOTS AS CALIFORNIA MOVES TO SUE TRUMP OVER RESPONSE

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Protestor with Mexican flag as cars burn

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: A protestor holds up a Mexican flag as burning cars line the street on June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy noted, "It’s hard to preach hard truths to your own side. I respect this."

Deputy White House chief of staff and Cabinet secretary Taylor Budowich responded to Fetterman in a post, writing: "This is a wake up call for many Democrats: there is no room for you in the party of @GavinNewsom and @KamalaHarris. Their self-obsessed pursuits of power are blind to you and your concerns. They defend chaos, reject biology, and are unbothered by the invasion of our nation."

FETTERMAN DISSES DEMS FOR SUDDENLY EMBRACING MUSK AMID TRUMP FALLOUT

Senator John Fetterman asks fellow Dems to make up their minds about Elon Musk Video

President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops in response to the unrest in LA.

"We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated," the president asserted on Monday in a Truth Social post.

FETTERMAN DEFIES ‘PUNITIVE’ PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING WITH DEMOCRATIC PARTY DURING BIPARTISAN DISCUSSION

Sen. McCormick reaches across aisle to support Fetterman: 'Defends what he believes in' Video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted in a tweet on Monday evening that U.S. Marines were being deployed to the city "to restore order." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

