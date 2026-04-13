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Trump’s McDonald’s order comes with cash surprise for ‘DoorDash Grandma’ outside White House

A reporter reminded the president to tip after asking the DoorDash driver if the White House are good tippers

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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President Trump gets McDonalds DoorDashed to the Oval Office Video

President Trump gets McDonalds DoorDashed to the Oval Office

President Trump receives two bags of McDonalds delivered by DoorDash to the Oval Office on Monday to promote "no tax on tips" initiative.

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President Donald Trump turned a McDonald’s delivery into a Tax Day pitch Monday, bringing a DoorDash driver to the White House to tout the elimination of taxes on gratuities — and then surprising her with a cash tip from his pocket. 

Trump welcomed Arkansas native Sharon Simmons to the White House on Monday, where the DoorDash delivery driver handed off two bags of the president’s favorite fast food while promoting Trump’s "no tax on tips" policy ahead of Tax Day. As he gaggled with reporters and Simmons, the "DoorDash Grandma" was asked about tips received at the White House. 

"Are the White House good tippers?" a member of the media asked Simmons. 

"Wait," Trump said before reaching into his pocket to whip out what appeared to be a $100 bill and hand it to Simmons.

BESSENT BLASTS DEMOCRAT-LED STATES FOR BLOCKING TRUMP TAX RELIEF IN OBBBA

president trump gets handed door dash mcdonalds by driver

Donald Trump receives two bags of McDonald's delivered to the Oval Office ahead of Tax Day to promote Trump’s "no tax on tips" initiative. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"You reminded me," he continued. 

After accepting the tip, Simmons responded that the White House has "very" good tippers. 

VANCE WARNS OF 'PENALTY' FOR DEMS WHO OPPOSED THE 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL, BILL' AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, tip earners may make up to $25,000 in tax-deductible income from 2025 through 2028, according to the Tax Foundation, a think tank that studies tax policy.

doordash driver hands mcdonalds to president trump outside oval office

"We've got a great big beautiful but we should call it the great big beautiful tax cut bill because it's a tremendous amount of money and that's overtime." (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 that you wouldn't get because the tax bill was so big, the refund was the biggest you've ever had," Trump said while speaking with Simmons. 

Simmons, a grandmother of 10, has completed over 14,000 deliveries since she began in 2022, according to a DoorDash press release.

TRUMP BLASTS SPANBERGER AHEAD OF VIRGINIA MEETINGS, SAYS STATE FACES TAX BASE EXODUS LIKE NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA

"Since No Tax on Tips was enacted, we estimate Dashers have saved hundreds of millions of dollars," the release read.

trump tips doordash driver at oval office after receiving mcdonalds

President Donald Trump tips Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash worker, with a one-hundred dollar bill. (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Max Rettig, DoorDash global head of public policy, said in the release that this moment marks a win for millions of Dashers nationwide, who can now keep more of their earnings when filing their taxes this year.

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"DoorDash is proud to advocate on behalf of Dashers like Sharon and push for policies like No Tax on Tips because they deliver real impact to so many hardworking people and their families," said Rettig.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

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