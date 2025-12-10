Bessent blasts Democrat-led states for blocking Trump tax relief in OBBBA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday criticized several Democrat-led states for refusing to adopt key provisions of President Donald Trump 's landmark One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), the sweeping tax bill.

Bessent argued that states such as Colorado, New York and Illinois and the District of Columbia are "deliberately blocking their own residents from receiving" the tax relief provided under the law, calling the move "a blatant act of political obstructionism" and a "direct assault on the very families and workers liberal politicians claim to champion."

EXPERTS SAY MEDICAID CHANGES IN 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' ARE 'COMMON SENSE' FOR HEALTHCARE POLICY

"By denying their residents access to these important tax cuts, these governors and legislators are forcing hardworking Americans to shoulder higher state tax burdens, robbing them of the relief they deserve and exacerbating the financial squeeze on low- and middle-income households," Bessent said.



n a separate post on X, Bessent circulated a meme casting New York’s Kathy Hochul, Colorado’s Jared Polis, and Illinois’ JB Pritzker as "the Grinches Who Stole Christmas."



He said Trump's legislation, which was signed into law on July 4, represents "the most pro-worker, pro-family tax reform in a generation," noting that it puts more money directly into the pockets of hardworking Americans through measures such as, "No Tax on Tips" for service-industry employees, "No Tax on Overtime" and a new tax deduction for seniors who rely on Social Security.

Bessent said Trump’s vision is "clear: real relief for the forgotten men and women of America, certainty for businesses and momentum for growth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He urged the remaining holdout states "to immediately conform and stop punishing their citizens for partisan games," arguing that "the American people voted for bold change, not bureaucratic roadblocks."

Bessent added that the Treasury stands ready to work with any state committed to delivering on that promise, "but we will not stand idly by as this obstructionism drags down the national recovery."

"This is about putting America first, starting with the families and workers who make our economy the envy of the world."