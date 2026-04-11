Trump blasts Spanberger ahead of Virginia meetings, says state faces tax base exodus like New York, California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ahead of meetings in the state on Saturday, warning her policies are triggering a tax base exodus similar to New York and California.

Trump, in an early morning Truth Social post, said the Democratic governor had imposed a wave of taxes that he argued were draining the state’s economic strength.

"She is adding so many Taxes, a Food and Beverage Tax, Digital Services Tax, Utilities Tax, and more," Trump wrote. "It has lost its Energy, Vitality, and Strength. People are leaving that would never have even thought of doing so!"

Trump’s comments come as Spanberger faces Republican criticism over a slate of tax and revenue proposals, with GOP lawmakers warning the measures could hurt Virginia’s business climate, while her office argues they are needed to fund key priorities.

GLENN YOUNGKIN ACCUSES GOV SPANBERGER OF 'ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL' GERRYMANDERING IN VIRGINIA MAP FIGHT

Spanberger has backed a series of revenue measures since taking office, including proposals to expand taxes on digital services and business activity, as part of a broader effort to fund priorities such as education and health care. Republicans have criticized those efforts as tax hikes that could make the state less competitive.

Trump said companies that committed to moving into Virginia under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin were now reconsidering those decisions.

"New companies that signed to come into the Commonwealth under Governor Youngkin are now looking for ways to get out — Break their Deal," he said.

VA DEM REJECTS ‘POWER GRAB’ CLAIMS ON SPANBERGER REDISTRICTING AS GOP WARNS 10–1 MAP WOULD SPLIT RURAL VOTE

The president, who said he was heading to Virginia for meetings at Trump National Golf Club, drew comparisons to high-tax states like New York and California, which he has frequently criticized.

"We have a similar situation in New York and, most of all, in California, where Rich, Job Producing people and companies are being forced to FLEE at levels never seen before," Trump wrote.

He added that California’s tax base was "literally disappearing" as wealthy individuals and corporations relocate, warning Virginia could face a similar trajectory.

"Remember, once people and companies leave, they are never coming back!" Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Spanberger’s office for comment.

Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the 2025 gubernatorial race, securing a Democratic win. Youngkin was not eligible for re-election under state law.

She campaigned on issues including health care and abortion rights, while positioning herself as a more moderate alternative despite GOP criticism of her voting record.