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Midterm Elections

Trump’s grip on GOP tested in Indiana as primary battles target defiant Republicans

Eight Republican state senators faced primary challengers after blocking Trump's redistricting push ahead of midterms

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Trump allies spending big bucks to oust Indiana state senators who voted against Trump-pushed congressional redistricting Video

Trump allies spending big bucks to oust Indiana state senators who voted against Trump-pushed congressional redistricting

Club for Growth President David McIntosh targeting GOP state senators in Indiana primary who voted against Trump’s push to redraw U.S. House maps in the red-leaning state.

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Early results are starting to come in, in Indiana's primary, where President Donald Trump's immense sway over the GOP is on the line, as his endorsements in key Republican state Senate nomination races will be tested.

Five months ago, Republicans in the GOP-dominated Indiana state Senate withstood immense pressure from Trump and his allies and voted down congressional redistricting, which would have given solidly red Indiana two more right-leaning U.S. House seats ahead of the midterms.

Fast-forward to present day, and eight of those state senators are facing GOP primary challenges. Seeking retribution, the president endorsed challengers to seven of the eight Republican lawmakers who voted against the redistricting bill.

The Associated Press reports that Trump-endorsed Blake Fletcher has defeated incumbent state Sen. Travis Holdman in Indiana's 19th District, in the northeastern part of the state. 

They also report that state Sen. Greg Goode has defeated two challengers, Trump-backed Brenda Wilson and Alexandra Wilson, in District 38, in western Indiana.

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Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith announcing redistricting vote results at Statehouse in Indianapolis

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith announces the results of a vote to redistrict the state's congressional map at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 11, 2025. (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

The president’s allies shelled out more than $6 million to try to oust the state senators, according to the national ad tracking firm AdImpact. Leading the charge were Hoosier Leadership for America and American Leadership PAC, which are aligned with GOP Sen. Jim Banks, a top Senate ally of the president. Groups allied with Republican Gov. Mike Braun were also part of the full court press. And two well known national groups: Turning Point USA’s political wing and the Club for Growth, also had the president's back in Indiana.

The intraparty battle was seen not just as a test of fealty to Trump but rather a fight between MAGA forces and more traditional conservatives for the future of the GOP.

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President Donald Trump seated in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump vowed in December to "take out" the Republican leader of the Indiana Senate after opposition to a congressional map he supported, in the Oval Office on Dec. 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

We’ve got to change those old-style Republicans, put in people who will fight, fight against the Democrat gerrymandering," Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Fox News Digital.

McIntosh, a former congressman from Indiana, said, "I want to see my state do the right thing."

But the besieged incumbents significantly outraised their challengers, and were also boosted by the Indiana Senate GOP caucus.

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primary day in Indiana

Voters walk out into the rain after casting their ballot in a vote center at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association history center during a primary election on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Lafayette, Ind. (Cara Penquite/AP Photo)

On an interesting side note, one of the races pitted Trump versus his former Vice President Mike Pence.

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Trump backed challenger Tracey Powell, who was trying to take out state Sen. Jim Buck, who was supported by Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman.

A pro-Trump source involved in the Indiana showdowns told Fox News Digital on the eve of the primary that a victory would be considered winning half the seats, and anything beyond that would be a major win.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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