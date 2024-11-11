Trump's granddaughter Kai shares vlog of family celebration on election night: 'Extremely proud'

President-elect Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter shared a vlog of her experience on election night on Monday, capturing her thoughts and emotions as her grandfather clinched the presidency.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., posted the video on YouTube Monday afternoon. The vlog – which is short for a video blog – begins with the teenage girl getting her makeup professionally done and expressing her thoughts about the election.

"I am here in my house getting ready for the election night at Mar-a-Lago and the convention center," Kai Trump says as she sits in a makeup chair. "I think today we're going with straight hair. Jessica's going to do my amazing makeup…I am still trying to pick a dress out."

The teenager casually shares her plans in the video, including having dinner with her grandfather hours before he was elected president.

"I'm going to see my grandpa, have family dinner with him, just, like, spend time with them," Kai Trump says. "And then I think I'm going to head over to the convention center after… just see my friends and like, close family that have supported me and my grandpa over time."

Kai Trump also discusses a recent golf competition she had and details about her life. The teenager is also seen singing along to songs with her friends in the car.

"I haven't seen my grandpa in a while because he's been campaigning," she says in the video. "I'm super excited to see him again. He's called me almost every other day."

The vlog also depicts the 17-year-old's emotions shifting from anxious to optimistic as the electoral votes were announced in her grandfather's favor.

"I'm a little nervous," Kai Trump says at the beginning of the night. "Actually, that's an understatement. I'm very nervous. The past five days I have been so nervous…I feel like I've had butterflies in my stomach for so long, and I really hope we find out [the results] soon."

At the end of the video, the teenager described Nov. 5 as a "special night" and gushed about her grandpa.

"I'm extremely proud of him," Kai Trump says. "I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole world. And he really has worked his butt off every single day for the past really eight years or more."

"He's such an incredible person and such a unique person," the granddaughter continues. "And he just fights every single day for America over and over and over again. And he'll never give up."

The teenager has been candidly sharing facets of her life on social media in recent days. On Sunday, Kai Trump posted a collection of photos and videos on Instagram of her golfing with her grandfather.