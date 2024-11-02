Trump wins Arizona to sweep swing states and secure 312 total electoral votes

President-elect Trump has officially won Arizona, avenging his 2020 election loss in the crucial swing state.

The race in Arizona was called by the Associated Press on Saturday evening. With Arizona, Trump has secured 11 more electoral votes, and has won 312 electoral votes in total. His opponent, Vice President Harris, only garnered 226 electoral votes.

Trump's Arizona pick-up ends the battle for swing states in the 2024 presidential election. In addition to Arizona, he picked up electoral votes in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

President Biden won the state of Arizona by less than one-half of 1% in the 2020 election and the results in the key area of Maricopa County were also slim, with Biden beating Trump by 2%.

Before Biden won Arizona in 2020, Republicans had carried the state every year since 1996.

Immigration was arguably the most highly important issue in Arizona, which shares a border with Mexico.

"We have to have swifter incarceration at the border," Mary from Phoenix told Fox News Digital last month. "And if there's a suspicion that they're going to commit a crime, lock them up."

Others in Arizona agreed with Harris' message in her numerous trips to the state that Trump represents a threat to "Democracy."

"Kamala, Kamala, Kamala!" a Tempe man named Bob told Fox News Digital. "The rich have been riding a wave of tax cuts and not responsibility, and the Supreme Court's been taking away the rights of the government agencies that regulate things. So we need to get that back in line and Kamala is going to do that instead of putting more Federalist judges up there."

Arizona is also home to a higher proportion of Hispanic voters than the rest of the country, and while they favored Biden by 19 points in the last election, they had shown signs of shifting toward Trump leading up to the election.

The Grand Canyon State is also voting for a new senator after independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema decided not to run for re-election this year. The Republican candidate is Kari Lake, a former TV news host who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022. The Democrats have fielded Rep. Ruben Gallego, a former Marine who represents Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

