Where are they now? Trump's former opponents lining up new jobs after failed 2024 presidential bids

Former President Trump's old 2024 rivals have recently picked up new jobs following their failed presidential bids.

Nikki Haley, the last Republican presidential candidate to bow out of the race, revealed on Monday that she is joining the Hudson Institute as their Walter P. Stern chair.

The leading conservative think tank is known for focusing on international affairs and national security.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical," Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement. "They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world."

Haley won primary contests in Vermont and the District of Columbia before suspending her presidential campaign after Super Tuesday.

The announcement comes just days after former Vice President Mike Pence accepted a teaching position at Grove City College, a conservative college in Pennsylvania.

Pence, Trump's former vice president who ended his presidential bid more than two months before the Iowa caucuses, "will immediately begin serving as the Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Faith & Public Life," Grove City College said on Thursday, announcing the establishment of its Center for Faith & Public Life "to explore and support the presence of Christian faith in public institutions."

"It is my great honor to serve as a visiting fellow to Grove City College’s new Center for Faith & Public Life," Pence said. "Faith and engaging in public life are not mutually exclusive, nor should they ever be. History shows that Christians steadily working toward the common good have changed the world, and Grove City College opening a center shows they are committed to continuing this work."

Unlike some other former GOP contenders, Haley and Pence did not endorse Trump when suspending their campaigns.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, dropped out after coming in fourth place in Iowa. He immediately endorsed Trump and joined the now presumptive GOP nominee on the campaign trail.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second in the Iowa caucuses but ended his campaign before the New Hampshire primary, announcing in doing so he was endorsing Trump.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., ended his presidential bid in November and helped Trump garner support in South Carolina, where Haley saw little backing from GOP elected officials despite it being her home state.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime Trump foe, ended his presidential bid less than two weeks before the New Hampshire primary.

At the time, Trump chided that Christie was "desperately seeking a TV job, but sadly, no one wants him." He withdrew from consideration for a potential "No Labels" third-party run last month.

Trump has yet to announce a 2024 running mate.