Michigan

Trump's first campaign event since second assassination attempt to be town hall in key battleground

Ohio Sen JD Vance to also hold event in Michigan on Tuesday

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Former President Trump will host a town hall event in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, the first campaign event since the latest attempt on his life.

Trump will be at Flint’s Dort Financial Center on Tuesday evening for a town hall-style event, where he is expected to take questions from the audience and focus remarks on the auto industry and inflation.

The event comes just two days after Trump survived a second assassination attempt, this time while playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Florida on Sunday.

Trump giving thumbs-up at rally

Former President Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump’s Flint town hall will be moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is expected to take on a larger role in campaigning for the former president in the homestretch of the campaign.

The event comes as the campaigns are now within the last 50 days of the election, with both candidates scrambling to solidify support ahead of November. Michigan figures to play a key role for both Trump and his opponent, Vice President Harris, being one of the swing states most likely to turn the election in either candidate’s favor.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris currently holds a slight lead over Trump in the state with an average of 48.3% support to Trump’s 47.6%.

Harris closeup shot from ABC debate

Vice President Harris (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, current polling in Michigan compares favorably for Trump compared to where he stood in 2016 and 2020, when Trump trailed Clinton in the state at this point in the 2016 election by an average of 5.2 points and trailed President Biden at this point in 2020 by 4.8 points.

Trump would go on to win Michigan in 2016 by less than one percentage point, while Biden topped Trump in Michigan in 2020 by less than three percentage points.

JD Vance closeup shot, holding microphone

Sen. JD Vance attends Charity Day 2024 hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on Sept. 11, 2024, in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

Trump’s Tuesday event will not be the only trip for the presidential campaigns to Michigan this week, with Harris expected to host a "Unite for America" livestream event from Michigan with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is expected to hold an event in Sparta, Michigan, on Tuesday.

