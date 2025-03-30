Trump's 11th week in office set to focus on tariffs as president touts 'Liberation Day'

President Donald Trump's 11th week in office is slated to focus heavily on tariffs, including the roll-out of the president's promised "Liberation Day," when his reciprocal tariffs will be announced.

"Liberation Day, I call it Liberation Day in America," Trump said from the White House last week, previewing April 2. "You'll be seeing tariffs. And I think I've been very fair. I have them set. But I think I've been very fair to countries that have really abused us economically for many, many decades."

For weeks, April 2 has been touted as the day when Trump's trade policy emphasizing "America First" will be laid out in earnest and end the U.S.' reliance on goods made overseas. He is expected to roll out his reciprocal tariff plan on Wednesday, which will likely match other countries' higher tariff rates and aims to counter other trade barriers like burdensome regulations, value-added taxes, government subsidies and exchange rate policies and to negotiate with some countries to reduce those barriers.

"For DECADES we have been ripped off and abused by every nation in the World, both friend and foe. Now it is finally time for the Good Ol' USA to get some of that MONEY, and RESPECT, BACK. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social of April 2 earlier in March.

The tariffs on Wednesday follow Trump already leveling a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, and a 20% tariff on goods from China.

Another 25% tariff on all cars imported into the U.S. will also take effect late Wednesday of this week.

Trump is also expected to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week after the two world leaders also spoke last week as Trump and his administration continue working to help hash out a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

On Sunday, however, Trump told NBC News that he is "pissed off" with Putin after the Russian president slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership last week. Russia also carried out a series of attacks on Ukraine over the weekend amid ongoing talks to reach a potential peace agreement.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump told NBC News.

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States," he continued. "There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil."

Trump added that his anger will "dissipate quickly" if Putin "does the right thing."

This week, Trump is also expected to assess options for his "Golden Dome" missile-defense project, according to Defense One. Trump signed an executive order in January to build a "a next-generation missile defense shield for the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks." Trump dubbed the system the "Golden Dome" earlier this month, which is a play on Israel's air defense system, called the "Iron Dome."

Trump's 11th week in office follows a break-neck pace of executive orders and actions since Jan. 20. Trump has signed at least 106 executive orders alone, which surpasses the number of executive orders signed by his predecessors in their respective first years in office since the Carter administration.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Eric Revell contributed to this report.