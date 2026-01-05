Fox News Politics Newsletter: 3 key takeaways from Trump's push to put US oil firms back in Venezuela

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Mamdani-linked DSA demands Trump free Maduro from Brooklyn lockup — and send him back to power

-Hegseth moves to censure Sen Mark Kelly, review his retirement rank and pay over 'seditious video'

-Fraud fallout forces Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to abandon Minnesota re-election bid

3 key takeaways from Trump's push to put US oil firms back in Venezuela

Following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the United States is now positioned to exert significant influence over the future of the world’s largest oil reserves.

What President Donald Trump does next could reshape Venezuela’s energy industry, alter global oil flows and redefine the balance of influence among major powers long invested in the country’s crude.

Here are three key takeaways…READ MORE.

White House

FREEDOM RISING: Trump signs 'make Iran great again' hat alongside Lindsey Graham

DIAL BACK: White House ‘laser focused’ on affordability as Trump softens tariff strategy

OUT WITH THE OLD: NASA begins infrastructure overhaul under Isaacman as Trump pushes ambitious space exploration goals

World Stage

DOMINO EFFECT: Maduro's capture is 'beginning of the end' for Cuba's regime, House Intelligence chair says

'WE'RE IN CHARGE': Trump vows US 'in charge' of Venezuela as he reveals if he's spoken to Delcy Rodríguez

EXPANSION PLANS: Trump warns 'sick' South American leader, reiterates 'we need Greenland' for national security

Capitol Hill

'AGED LIKE MILK': Lawmakers rip Biden after Trump-Maduro taunt resurfaces – call it baseless and politically charged

BILLION-DOLLAR GAMBLE: Congress rolls out $174B spending bill as Jan 30 shutdown fears grow

LEFT-WING FURY: Democrats label Trump's Venezuela operation an 'impeachable offense'

Across America

ATTACK ON VP HOME: VP Vance's Ohio home damaged, man in custody, Secret Service says

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Minnesota fraud cases, explained: How hundreds of millions allegedly slipped through state programs