Fox News Politics Newsletter: 3 key takeaways from Trump's push to put US oil firms back in Venezuela

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Mamdani-linked DSA demands Trump free Maduro from Brooklyn lockup — and send him back to power

-Hegseth moves to censure Sen Mark Kelly, review his retirement rank and pay over 'seditious video'

-Fraud fallout forces Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to abandon Minnesota re-election bid

3 key takeaways from Trump's push to put US oil firms back in Venezuela

Following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the United States is now positioned to exert significant influence over the future of the world’s largest oil reserves.

What President Donald Trump does next could reshape Venezuela’s energy industry, alter global oil flows and redefine the balance of influence among major powers long invested in the country’s crude.

Here are three key takeaways…READ MORE.

A gas flare behind a coal pile in Venezuela on May 22, 2023.

A gas flare behind a coking coal pile at the Jose Antonio Anzotegui Petrochemical Complex in Barcelona, Anzoategui state, Venezuela, on Monday, May 22, 2023.  (Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

White House

FREEDOM RISING: Trump signs 'make Iran great again' hat alongside Lindsey Graham

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham smiling with "Make Iran Great Again" hat

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., posted a photo of himself posing with President Donald Trump, who is holding a signed "Make Iran Great Again" hat. (Lindsey Graham / X)

DIAL BACK: White House ‘laser focused’ on affordability as Trump softens tariff strategy

OUT WITH THE OLD: NASA begins infrastructure overhaul under Isaacman as Trump pushes ambitious space exploration goals

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in front of a SpaceX rocket.

Recently confirmed NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is moving quickly to modernize the agency, ordering the demolition of historic testing facilities at Marshall Space Flight Center as part of a broader infrastructure overhaul backed by new federal funding. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

World Stage

DOMINO EFFECT: Maduro's capture is 'beginning of the end' for Cuba's regime, House Intelligence chair says

Man holds a Venezuelan flag and a Cuban flag

Cubans hold a Venezuelan national flag with a Cuban one during a gathering in support of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Havana on Jan. 3, 2026, after US forces captured him.  (Adalberto Roque / AFP via Getty Images)

'WE'RE IN CHARGE': Trump vows US 'in charge' of Venezuela as he reveals if he's spoken to Delcy Rodríguez

EXPANSION PLANS: Trump warns 'sick' South American leader, reiterates 'we need Greenland' for national security

A slogan baseball cap displayed in a Greenland town reflects opposition to U.S. influence

A "Make America Go Away" baseball cap, distributed for free by Danish artist Jens Martin Skibsted, is arranged in Sisimiut, Greenland, on March 30, 2025. (Juliette Pavy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

'AGED LIKE MILK': Lawmakers rip Biden after Trump-Maduro taunt resurfaces – call it baseless and politically charged

Then-VP Biden meets Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, right, talks with Vice President Joe Biden, left, during the inauguration of the Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil. (IMAGO/Xinhua via Alamy)

BILLION-DOLLAR GAMBLE: Congress rolls out $174B spending bill as Jan 30 shutdown fears grow

LEFT-WING FURY: Democrats label Trump's Venezuela operation an 'impeachable offense'

Rep. Delia Ramirez

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez attended the news conference in the US Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on Dec. 5, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images))

Across America 

ATTACK ON VP HOME: VP Vance's Ohio home damaged, man in custody, Secret Service says

Governor Timothy Walz of Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a podium during a rally. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Minnesota fraud cases, explained: How hundreds of millions allegedly slipped through state programs

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

