Trump on coronavirus: 'We are learning to live with' it

President Trump warned Tuesday morning that flu season is approaching and noted that it can be deadly while stating that the country does not shut down for it -- and should not shut down for coronavirus either.

Trump said just as Americans have "learned to live with" the flu, they are now doing the same with COVID-19.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," Trump tweeted. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

The president did not indicate where that 100,00 figure came from. The CDC's preliminary estimate of last flu season said there were between 24,000 and 62,000 flu deaths from Oct. 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020.

The CDC said the wide range is given "[b]ecause influenza surveillance does not capture all cases of flu that occur in the U.S.." and that this is not its final estimate.

This year's count appears to be higher than the 2019 estimate of 34,200 deaths. The agency determined that in the 2017-2018 season there were an estimated 79,400 flu deaths, which was the most since 2009.

Trump delivered a similar message -- encouraging people to continue with their lives -- upon returning to the White House Monday following is own treatment for COVID-19.

"Don't let it dominate you," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.