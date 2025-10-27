Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump warns Russia: US has world's greatest nuclear submarine 'right off their shores'

President responds to Russia's 8,000-mile missile test with warning about American naval presence

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump rebukes Putin for nuclear missile test, says he should 'get the war ended' Video

Trump rebukes Putin for nuclear missile test, says he should 'get the war ended'

President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, saying the leader should be pursuing peace in Ukraine rather than testing missiles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to recent missile tests, reminding him that the U.S. has a nuclear submarine stationed "right off their shores."

Trump made the comments during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One Monday morning, telling reporters that the U.S. is "not playing games" with Putin.

"Russia said this week that they’ve tested a new missile that can go more than 8,000 miles. Is that saber-rattling for you? What is that?" a reporter asked.

"I know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles, and they’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either," Trump responded.

TRUMP AND PUTIN’S RELATIONSHIP TURNS SOUR AS PRESIDENT PUSHES FOR RESOLUTION WITH UKRAINE

Aboard Air Force One, President Trump told Bret Baier he’s confident ahead of his upcoming Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin but said he will walk away if the talks don’t succeed.

President Trump warned his Russian counterpart that the U.S. has a nuclear submarine stationed off Russia's coast. (Getty Images)

"We test missiles all the time. But, you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way. You ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon fourth year. That’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.

TRUMP FREEZES OUT PUTIN FOR LACK OF ‘ENOUGH ACTION’ TOWARD PEACE — FUTURE TALKS UNCERTAIN

Trump later teased that he may be considering further sanctions against Russia, telling reporters simply, "You'll find out."

President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to Japan

President Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One regarding Russia's missile tests. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Russia announced the successful test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile on Sunday, claiming it has a range of over 8,000 miles and can pierce defense shielding. Putin said Russia is moving to deploy the weapon.

Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, told Putin that the missile traveled 8,700 miles and was in the air for about 15 hours when it was tested on October 21.

Trump is not 'wasting time' with Putin unless Ukraine peace deal is possible Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has been heavily critical of Putin in recent months for his unwillingness to negotiate a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Trump met face-to-face with the leader in Alaska earlier this year, but no deal has materialized.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue