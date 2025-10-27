Trump warns Russia: US has world's greatest nuclear submarine 'right off their shores'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to recent missile tests, reminding him that the U.S. has a nuclear submarine stationed "right off their shores."

Trump made the comments during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One Monday morning, telling reporters that the U.S. is "not playing games" with Putin.

"Russia said this week that they’ve tested a new missile that can go more than 8,000 miles. Is that saber-rattling for you? What is that?" a reporter asked.

"I know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles, and they’re not playing games with us. We’re not playing games with them either," Trump responded.

"We test missiles all the time. But, you know, we do have a submarine, a nuclear submarine. We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way. You ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its soon fourth year. That’s what you ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.

Trump later teased that he may be considering further sanctions against Russia, telling reporters simply, "You'll find out."

Russia announced the successful test of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile on Sunday, claiming it has a range of over 8,000 miles and can pierce defense shielding. Putin said Russia is moving to deploy the weapon.

Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, told Putin that the missile traveled 8,700 miles and was in the air for about 15 hours when it was tested on October 21.

Trump has been heavily critical of Putin in recent months for his unwillingness to negotiate a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Trump met face-to-face with the leader in Alaska earlier this year, but no deal has materialized.

Reuters contributed to this report.