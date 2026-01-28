Trump warns Minneapolis mayor he's 'playing with fire' after immigration enforcement conversation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump asserted that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey "is PLAYING WITH FIRE," issuing the warning in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning.

"Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.’ This is after having had a very good conversation with him," the president said in the post.

"Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!" he warned.

The president issued the warning on Wednesday after Frey, who met with Trump's border czar Thomas Homan on Tuesday, declared in a Tuesday post on X that the city will not enforce federal immigration law.

"I shared with Mr. Homan the serious negative impacts this operation has had on Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as well as the strain it has placed on our local police officers," Frey noted in a post on X.

"I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe. City leaders will continue to stay in conversation with Mr. Homan and his team," he added in another post.

After speaking to Frey on Monday, Trump characterized the call as "a very good telephone conversation."

Two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, have been killed by federal authorities in Minneapolis this month amid the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.