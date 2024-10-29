Trump vows to create compensation fund for victims of illegal immigrant crime

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that if elected, his administration will create a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime, funded by U.S. government-seized assets of criminal gangs and drug cartels.

Trump held an event on Tuesday morning from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, hosting mothers of victims of illegal immigrant crime.

"Today, I’m announcing that for the first time, under my administration, we will be seizing the assets of the criminal gangs and drug cartels, and we will use those assets to create a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime," Trump said Tuesday. "And the government will help in the restitution. But something has to be done, and we're going to get it done."

TRUMP MEETS WITH LATINO LEADERS AFTER NEW POLL SHOWS HIM 11 POINTS AHEAD OF HARRIS IN KEY VOTING BLOC

Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for her role in the growing migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border, saying she has "obliterated our borders."

Trump reminded those present that President Biden appointed Harris as his "border czar."

"She doesn’t want to use that term, but, let’s say, we’ll just use different terms — she was responsible for the borders. Totally responsible," Trump said. "She never made one call to Border Patrol."

The National Border Patrol Council endorsed Trump earlier this month, Trump said, noting they said he was "the best president we’ve ever had and the best president by far on the border."

"They said she was easily the worst person ever to work with them on the border," Trump said. "Most incompetent — the least caring. Think of it, not one call in almost four years was made to the Border Patrol…they’re great people, men and women…they want to do their jobs. She didn’t call them once."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES 'OPERATION AURORA' TO TARGET ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT GANG MEMBERS IN COLORADO

Trump then played a new video featuring the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by two illegal migrants. Trump described her as "one mother whose life Kamala has utterly destroyed."

The emotional video featured Alexis Nungaray recalling her last moments with her daughter and the painful discovery that she had been murdered by two men who were in the U.S. illegally. The men, who were reportedly affiliated with a gang known for brutal violence, had been apprehended but then released by U.S. Border Patrol.

"Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration and our borders," Nungaray said in the video. "If we had better border policies and not open borders and not these catch and release policies, I truly believe this all could have been prevented."

Nungaray added, "Kamala Harris had one job, and she not only failed me, she failed my daughter."

Nungaray recalled Trump first reaching out to her, saying he gave her his "sincerest condolences, not as a former president, but as a father, someone who cares."

"I believe Donald Trump needs to be back in office," she says in the video. "I can at least know that my next child will be safe in this country."

Trump also hosted Tammy Nobles, the mother of Kayla Hamilton, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member from El Salvador.

"On issue after issue, she broke it. They broke it together. But for purposes of this election, she broke it. Can't let her go," Trump said. "And I'm going to fix it, and I'm going to fix it very fast."

Trump said with regard to the illegal immigrants that will be "taken out of the country" under his "mass deportation" operation, if an illegal individual returns to the U.S., there will be "laws that will be immediately enacted where they serve ten years in prison, they won't come back."

"And if that's not long enough, we'll have to do something else," he said. "But we don't want them back. They're not going to come back."

Trump also said that, if elected, he will seek the death penalty for any migrant who comes into the country and kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's event was held Tuesday during the late morning before he travels to Pennsylvania for a roundtable and a rally.

Harris is making a speech Tuesday night at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and plans to deliver her closing message to voters.