Trump meets with Latino leaders after new poll shows him 11 points ahead of Harris in key voting bloc

Former President Trump held a roundtable with Latino leaders in Miami Tuesday – hours after a new poll showed him leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the key voting bloc by 11 points.

The former president held the event at Trump National Doral Miami, where he was joined by Latino leaders like Florida GOP Reps. Maria Salazar and Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

TRUMP, HARRIS NECK AND NECK AS DEMS LOSE GROUND AMONG LATINO, BLACK VOTERS: POLL

During the event, Trump criticized Harris, who is in Washington, D.C., Tuesday and does not have any campaign events.

"She’s sleeping right now, she couldn’t go on the trail," Trump said. "You know, you’d think when you had 14 days left, you wouldn’t be sleeping. She’s not doing anything today, I should take one of those – we’ve gone 52 days in a row."

Trump added: "And I’m going 14 more days, and we’re going to have a big victory party, hopefully."

Trump blasted Harris for taking the day off from campaigning, calling her "lazy" and "a radical left lunatic."

"The Latino community knows that President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate who can bring prosperity back to America," the Trump campaign said ahead of Tuesday's event. "That's why they'll turn out in record numbers on November 5th to vote for him to be the 47th President of the United States."

TRUMP RIPS HARRIS ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DURING LATINO VOTER TOWN HALL: HISPANIC VOTERS 'MOST AGAINST IT'

The event comes after a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed Trump leading Harris by 11 percentage points with Latino voters.

The poll places Harris at 45% and Trump at 44% nationally, but specifically with Latino voters, Harris has fallen back in support. The new poll showed Latino voters backing Trump with 49% to Harris’ 38%.

The poll showed that Black voters prefer Harris by 72% to 17%, but that 55-point edge is significantly less than the advantage Democrats traditionally enjoy.

President Biden benefited from staggering support from Black and Latino voters four years ago. A Pew Research Center analysis found 92% of Black voters and 59% of Latino voters supported Biden in the 2020 race.

But Trump has made massive inroads among Latino and Black voters in the 2024 race by courting men, as he campaigns on the economy and crime.

Meanwhile, Harris, on Tuesday after the poll came out, posted her plan to "deliver real changes for Latino men and their families," including helping them to get jobs; helping them to grow small businesses with no interest loans or deferred loan repayments and fully forgivable loans of up to $20,000; providing $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers; expanding the child tax credit; and covering the cost of long-term home care through Medicare.