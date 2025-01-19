Trump vows the 'biggest first week' in presidential history during Victory Rally: 'Extremely happy'

President-elect Donald Trump outlined his plans for the opening days of his administration during his Victory Rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, vowing an onslaught of executive orders that will make voters "extremely happy."

"You're going to see something tomorrow. You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy. Lots of them, lots of them. We have to set our country on a proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home," Trump said during his rally on Sunday.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported earlier Sunday that Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.

"Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office," Trump said. "You're going to have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow."

Trump vowed that he will make "remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Doctor Martin Luther King Jr" publicly available. He also vowed to start constructing the "Great Iron Dome missile defense shield," as well as to get North Carolina back on its feet after hurricanes ripped through the state last year. As for January 6 protesters who were charged or convicted, Trump hinted they will be "very, very happy."

"The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history. To implement this historic agenda, I have assembled an all-star cabinet of patriots and visionary reformers for America, and together we will win, win, win for America," he said before giving a shout out to his cabinet picks.

Trump's speech also focused on the immigration crisis that throttled the nation, vowing again that his administration will carry out a massive deportation operation.

"Very soon we'll begin the largest deportation operation in American history. Larger, even larger than President, Dwight Eisenhower, who has the record right now," he said.

"And we're going to end the Biden war and American energy and unleash our energy resources to quickly defeat inflation and achieve the lowest cost of energy and electricity on Earth. And we're going to be using our emergency powers to allow countries and entrepreneurs and people with a lot of money to build big plants," he said.

Trump's speech is his last as president-elect ahead of taking the oath of office for the second time and returning to the Oval Office on Monday. A bevy of longtime high-profile Trump supporters joined Trump at the rally to deliver remarks or perform, including musicians Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood, as well as UFC CEO Dana White, tech billionaire Elon Musk and actor Jon Voight.

"What an honor. What an honor it is for me to be up here in front of you. Great men and women who've all come here to celebrate the greatest win of all time. The greatest of all time. The victory we were all fighting for," Voight said from the Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon ahead of Trump.

"To save our country, our democracy. And I'm so grateful that I'm able to say that Donald J. Trump is the 47th president of the United States of America. And now he will make America thrive again. He will make America great again, safer again. And we the people will honor our flag again," he continued. Trump recently announced Voight will serve as a special ambassador "to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."

Trump also brushed off President Biden taking victory for securing the hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas last week. Hamas began releasing hostages on Sunday ahead of Trump's rally.

"I'm glad to report that the first hostages have just been released. And who knows what's going to happen. I know that Biden thinks that they made the deal," Trump said while supporters booed Biden's name.

Biden took credit for inking the cease fire deal in his opening remarks of his final address to the nation last week. Credit for reaching the agreement, however, was bolstered by the incoming Trump administration, according to sources who told Fox Digital that a recent meeting between Trump's incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly played a pivotal role in the deal.

Trump thanked Witkoff for his efforts to help secure the deal during the rally, while arguing war would not have broken out in the Middle East if he had been president.

Trump wrapped up his speech vowing to Make America Great Again – noting "it all starts tomorrow" after his inaugration.

"We put America first, and it all starts tomorrow. When I raise my hand or they vote to be sworn as your. We'll be sworn in tomorrow. We're all going to be sworn in together. That's the way I look at it," he said.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.