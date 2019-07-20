Trump offers to 'vouch' for A$AP Rocky in call with Swedish PM

President Trump said Saturday that he has told the Swedish prime minister he is prepared to vouch for the bail of A$AP Rocky, the New York-based rapper currently behind bars in Sweden.

“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly,” he tweeted. “Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.”

“Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!” he added.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight in Stockholm this month in which he was allegedly involved. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.

Trump had initially tweeted about the case on Friday, when he said he had spoken to rapper Kanye West about A$AP's -- born Rakim Mayers -- incarceration. He said he would be calling Lofven about the case.

"So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" he added.

Multiple celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, have pushed for Rocky's release. First lady Melania Trump said the administration is working with the State Department.

Kardashian thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner on Twitter Thursday for their "efforts to Free A$AP Rocky & his two friends."

But Lofven said Saturday that he was aware Trump “has a personal interest in the case” but added that he “cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts.”

Lofven called Trump's desire for a conversation "certainly positive" and said: "I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries."

