Trump urges Florida Republican to mount congressional bid: 'RUN, RANDY, RUN!'

President-elect Donald Trump urged Florida state Sen. Randy Fine to run for Congress, pledging to endorse the Sunshine State lawmaker if he opts to throw his hat into the ring.

"I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida's 6th Congressional District!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!" Trump urged.

In a post on X, Fine shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post and said it would be an honor to help him carry out his agenda.

"Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers. Your confidence is overwhelming and I will have news to share soon!" Fine posted.

Earlier this month, Trump tapped another Floridian, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to serve as national security adviser.

Waltz just won re-election to Congress this month.

After he resigns from Congress to take on his new role in the Trump administration, there will be a special election held to fill the vacancy.

Fine won election to the Florida state Senate this month after previously serving in the state House of Representatives.