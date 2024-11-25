Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Trump urges Florida Republican to mount congressional bid: 'RUN, RANDY, RUN!'

There will be a special election to replace Rep Mike Waltz, who is slated to leave Congress to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rep. Mike Waltz speaks on Trump choosing him as NSA Video

Rep. Mike Waltz speaks on Trump choosing him as NSA

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., details what he'll focus on as national security adviser since being nominated by President-elect Trump on 'Hannity.'

President-elect Donald Trump urged Florida state Sen. Randy Fine to run for Congress, pledging to endorse the Sunshine State lawmaker if he opts to throw his hat into the ring.

"I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida's 6th Congressional District!" Trump said in a Truth Social post. 

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!" Trump urged.

FLORIDA STATE REP FILES BILL TO ELIMINATE DISNEY'S SELF-GOVERNING POWER

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In a post on X, Fine shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post and said it would be an honor to help him carry out his agenda.

"Mr. President, G-d saved you on that day in Butler so that you could save the world. It would be the honor of my life to be one of your footsoldiers. Your confidence is overwhelming and I will have news to share soon!" Fine posted.

FLORIDA IMAM AND DENTIST CALLS FOR ‘ANNIHILATION’ OF JEWS, SAYS ISRAELI MILITARY ‘WORSE THAN THE NAZIS’

Florida state flag

Florida state flag. (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Trump tapped another Floridian, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to serve as national security adviser.

Waltz just won re-election to Congress this month.

After he resigns from Congress to take on his new role in the Trump administration, there will be a special election held to fill the vacancy.

TRUMP CONFIRMS MIKE WALTZ AS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER PICK

Rep. Mike Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Fine won election to the Florida state Senate this month after previously serving in the state House of Representatives.

